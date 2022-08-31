Britney Spears Shows Off Long Hair Makeover While Wearing Nothing But Bikini Bottoms: Watch

Britney Spears looked beautiful as she showed off her long hair in a new video that she tweeted out early on Wednesday, August 31. The popstar rocked just a pair of pink bikini bottoms, as she walked through her home and showed off her long hair. As she showed off just how beautiful her super long hair looks, she showed off different angles, in the clip set to “Water Runs Dry” by Boyz II Men.

First time having really long hair !!! It’s different … serving evil mermaid vibes I guess 🧜‍♀️ 🤔😉 except I have legs 😏 !!! Pss too hot to go outside bored as hell 🙄 !!! Psss this is not a hair commercial 🤭 !!! pic.twitter.com/yK4JQnYp2d — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 31, 2022

Britney, 40, was definitely really happy with the way that she looked with her long hair. She revealed just how she was feeling seeing her new hair makeover and what it made her think of personally. “First time having really long hair! It’s different,” she wrote. “Serving evil mermaid vibes I guess except I have legs.”

Aside from saying that she looked like an “evil mermaid,” Brit also joked about staying cool at home and made a joke about how her video looked like an ad for a hair care line. “Pss too hot to go outside bored as hell! Psss this is not a hair commercial.”

Britney looked stunning, and it seems like she’s riding high after making her long-awaited return to music with an amazing duet with Elton John, where they performed a remix of his classic tune “Tiny Dancer,” fittingly titled “Hold Me Closer.” The “Piece of Me” singer has celebrated how beloved the new song has been with tons of social media posts, including a photo where she posed with just a towel covering herself up. She also posted a video message to the classic rocker to celebrate how so many of their fans have loved the song. “I’m in the tub right now and I’m about to go have the best day ever, and I hope you’re well,” she said.

Besides the new hit, Britney and Elton are reportedly working on an epic music video for “Hold Me Closer.” A source revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that they’re working on a “huge production” for the epic music video.