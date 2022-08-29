Britney Spears & Elton John Planning ‘Huge Production’ For ‘Hold Me Closer’ Music Video

Britney Spears, 40, and Elton John, 75, already made a hit song out of their new single, “Hold Me Closer,” when it was released last week, and now they’re taking it one step further with an unforgettable music video. The singers are planning a “huge production” for the project and are “ready” for it, according to a source. “It is in the very beginning stages of development, and they are trying to find out how they want to convey the message that this song tells,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“Britney and her team have discussed this video with Elton, and they have had meetings about it,” the insider continued. “But nothing has been formulated, yet, in terms of a storyline, and /or concept. Of course, it is going to be a huge production, but Britney is now ready for this. She is ready for this video, and she is now ready to get back to her music. ‘Hold Me Closer’ has given her a voice again and she is ready to use it.”

Britney and Elton released “Hold Me Closer,” which is a remix of Elton’s 1971 hit song “Tiny Dancer,” on Aug. 26. The jam has a techno-infused beat and has fans of both artists singing along and dancing to it in social media videos and beyond. Even Britney’s old pal Paris Hilton took to her Instagram to share a video of herself dancing along in a pink outfit and near a pink car.

After it was reported the song hit number one in 40 countries, Britney shared a video of herself relaxing in a bathtub and sending her own message to Elton. “Hello, Sir Elton John, we are like number one in 40 countries,” she said while playfully imitating a British accent, in the video. “Holy s***! I’m in the tub right now and I’m about to go have the best day ever, and I hope you’re well.”

Elton also showed his excitement when he shared a tweet on the day of the release. “I’m thrilled with the response to #HoldMeCloser I wanted to do a fun, happy summer track so was ecstatic when @britneyspears agreed to be a part of it! She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars & I love her dearly. I hope you all love it!” he wrote.