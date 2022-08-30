‘AGT’ Recap: Simon Cowell Declares One Jaw-Dropping Act The ‘Best’ Of The Season

The fourth round of the America’s Got Talent qualifiers begins with tap dancer Bayley Graham. He tap dances on a set of stairs to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You.” Heidi Klum points out Bayley’s “great charisma” and “great showmanship.” Howie Mandel declares, “This stage is lucky to have you.”

However, Simon Cowell is not on the same page. “I thought that was slightly underwhelming,” he admits. He tells Bayley that his performance lacked a “spectacular ending.”

A capella group Acapop! returns with another original song that’s about not being afraid of who you are. During the performance, Howie presses his red X and admits that he felt like he was at a “school assembly.” Sofia Vergara and Simon are in line with Howie’s comments. Simon tells the group that the song choice wasn’t great, but their “raw talent is unbelievable.”

The AGT Judges Get Critical

Heidi’s biggest fan and dancing magician Jannick Holste brings the fun with his latest performance. “You really are everything,” Heidi raves. Simon wishes there was more magic and less “horrible” dancing. No matter what happens, Jannick got the chance to perform in front of his idol twice.

Lee Collinson sings a heartfelt rendition of Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Flowers” in honor of his mom. While Simon loved Lee’s audition, he believes that Lee really “overthought the song choice.” Heidi tries to soften Simon’s criticism by commending Lee’s sweet and pure voice. Sofia admits that this performance was “a little bit of a disappointment because of the song.”

Ventriloquist Jack Williams takes to take his act to the next level in the qualifiers. Howie doesn’t think this act is “as original” as he would like to see. Sofia tells Jack, “I thought you were great.” Simon calls the act “really clever” and the “best act by a mile tonight.”

Metaphysic Is Declared The ‘Best’ Of Season 17

Metaphysic elevates the competition in a major way with their latest performance. Metaphysic sings “Nessun Dorma” as “Simon,” “Howie,” and “Terry Crews.” Simon declares that this act isn’t just the best act of the night, it’s “the best, I believe, of the series so far.” That’s quite the compliment!

Lazy Generation’s latest performance is, in short, a total mess. Sofia even presses her red X, while Simon gives the group a standing ovation for some odd reason. Sofia says this is “not something I want to see ever again.” Howie has one word for the performance: “nuts.”

Opera singer and impressionist Merissa Beddows starts out with some opera before seguing into her impressions of Celine Dion, Cher, and Evanescence’s Amy Lee. “Your voices are so spectacular,” Sofia tells Merissa. Simon feels like Merissa’s personality didn’t shine through in her video package. He wants to know what this means to her. Merissa tells the entire room that AGT has “changed my life forever.”

Lily Meola Returns With Original Song

Nine-year-old metal singer Harper says she wants to show a different side of herself in the qualifiers. She decides to sing a metal version of “Bad Habits.” Heidi admits that it’s “fascinating” to watch Harper. Simon is all about Harper’s performance and loves that people are going to be talking about her.

Comedian Mike E. Winfield wows with his latest standup routine. Simon tells Mike that is a “star performance” for him. “I think America are going to put you through to the finals,” he adds. Howie calls Mike “spectacular” and invites him to open his New York show if he doesn’t get through to the finals.

Heidi’s Golden Buzzer Lily Meola sings her original song “Butterfly” in a beautiful performance. Simon notes that it’s always a risk singing an original song, but she made the “right choice” with “Butterfly.”