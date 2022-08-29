Kim Kardashian Looks Like Barbie Rocking 90s Updo & Camo Mini Dress In New Photo

Kim Kardashian looked like a real life “Barbie” in her latest social media post. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, left her fans drooling as she took to Instagram on August 29 and shared a smoldering video dressed up just like the iconic fashion doll.

“Balenci Barbie,” she captioned the short clip alongside a pink and red heart emoji. The stunning A-lister, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, posed seductively in the mirror for the alluring video. As brand ambassador for the French label, she donned her favorite Balenciaga attire while showing off the pretty pink ensemble.

Her platinum blonde locks were styled in a gorgeous 90s updo and swept back to showcase her natural beauty. The Skims entrepreneur opted for a smokey matte eye and glossy nude lip which highlighted her wardrobe. Kim made sure to give fans a glimpse of the entire number and posted several photos revealing every last inch of her iconic look. The mom of four carried a dainty black handbag and completed her glam outfit with simple nude heels.

Celebrities and fans alike swarmed Kim’s comments section to gush over the skin care mogul. “Love,” younger sister Kylie Jenner responded, while Kim’s bestie La La Anthony added several heart emojis. Thousands of fans dropped emojis in support of her look with one follower writing, “Barbie doll.”

Kim is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. She took to Instagram just days before on August 25 and showed off her ripped abs and toned legs in a cutout silver monokini. She wore lace up stilettos while putting her flawless physique on display. The reality star lounged against a custom Maybach as she crossed her legs and posed in several sexy snaps.