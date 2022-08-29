Kim Kardashian Looks Like Barbie Rocking 90s Updo & Camo Mini Dress In New Photo

Kim Kardashian looked just like the famous fashion doll with her glam platinum locks as she seductively posed in a pink camouflage mini dress.

By:
August 29, 2022 7:53PM EDT
Kim Kardashian Barbie
View gallery
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian is seen leaving a SKIMS photo shoot and heading to Ripley's Believe It or Not! tourist attraction on Hollywood Blvd. in LA. The reality tv star wore a hot pink Balenciaga zip-up hoodie that obscured much of her toned upper body during her outing. She rocked a set of form-hugging leggings that showed off her curvy form and included a set of high-heeled shoes. The influencer accessorized with a small purse and a pair of silver-framed sunglasses that added a bit of shine to her monotone outfit. Her platinum blonde locks remained free-flowing and paired well with the bright tone of her clothing. 28 May 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA862973_030.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian stuns in a hot pink feathered catsuit as she celebrates her first hosting gig on SNL at Zero Bond.Pictured: Kim KardashianRef: SPL5264884 101021 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Image Credit: RHTY/starmaxinc.com/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian looked like a real life “Barbie” in her latest social media post. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, left her fans drooling as she took to Instagram on August 29 and shared a smoldering video dressed up just like the iconic fashion doll.

“Balenci Barbie,” she captioned the short clip alongside a pink and red heart emoji. The stunning A-lister, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, posed seductively in the mirror for the alluring video. As brand ambassador for the French label, she donned her favorite Balenciaga attire while showing off the pretty pink ensemble.

Her platinum blonde locks were styled in a gorgeous 90s updo and swept back to showcase her natural beauty. The Skims entrepreneur opted for a smokey matte eye and glossy nude lip which highlighted her wardrobe. Kim made sure to give fans a glimpse of the entire number and posted several photos revealing every last inch of her iconic look. The mom of four carried a dainty black handbag and completed her glam outfit with simple nude heels.

Kim Kardashian Barbie
Kim Kardashian looked like Barbie in her latest Instagram post (RHTY/starmaxinc.com/REX/Shutterstock)

Celebrities and fans alike swarmed Kim’s comments section to gush over the skin care mogul. “Love,” younger sister Kylie Jenner responded, while Kim’s bestie La La Anthony added several heart emojis. Thousands of fans dropped emojis in support of her look with one follower writing, “Barbie doll.”

Kim is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. She took to Instagram just days before on August 25 and showed off her ripped abs and toned legs in a cutout silver monokini. She wore lace up stilettos while putting her flawless physique on display. The reality star lounged against a custom Maybach as she crossed her legs and posed in several sexy snaps.

More From Our Partners

ad