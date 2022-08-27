Halle Berry Returns To Short Blonde Hairstyle As She Rocks Beige Shorts Running Errands

Halle Berry has the good fortune of looking incredible no matter what hair style she is rocking. The Oscar winner, 56, decided to go back to her stunning platinum blonde after a “busy” experiment with purple tresses. Wearing a chic, white sleeveless top and a pair of tan shorts, Halle was spotted with the lovely locks while running errands in Los Angeles on Friday, August 26.

Earlier this month, Halle took to her Instagram to show off her purple hair style in two sensational new photos. In the first snap, Halle’s hair showcased its natural curls with the top dyed a neon purple. In the second photo, the “B.A.P.S” alum flashed her megawatt smile for her fans. She captioned the album, “I know I look like I’m doing nothing but my hair is quite busy.”

While Halle is getting more and more attractive by the minute, she’s also working on her fitness game. She recently showed off her natural beauty and gym-toned physique when she shared snaps of a workout to her Instagram. The fitness session wasn’t your average one, however, as Halle took to the streets to focus on her core by skateboarding!

Rocking a barely-there ensemble of bikini bottoms and a tied-up tee, Halle looked like she was a model for the latest issue of a skateboarding magazine. She wowed onlookers not only with her skills on the apparatus, but also with her totally tight figure. To complete the California girl look, the Bruised director sported pink heart-shaped sunglasses and left her glamorous locks long and loose.

And when she’s not working on her fitness, Halle is busy caring for her two children. She shares daughter Nahla, 13, with her former partner Gabriel Aubry, whom she met in 2005 and broke up with in 2010. Following their split, the exes entered a lengthy and bitter custody battle over Nahla, which was ultimately resolved 2014. The star also shares 8-year-old son Maceo with Olivier Martinez, whom she married in 2013. The pair called it quits in 2015.