Halle Berry Debuts New Curly Purple Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

Halle Berry is constantly switching up her look but we were completely shocked when she debuted a new bright purple hair color in new photos. The 55-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of herself rocking the new hairstyle which features a curly purple top and dark black shaved hair underneath.

Halle posted the two photos with the caption, “I know I look like I’m doing nothing but my hair is quite busy.” In the first photo, Halle’s hair was down in natural curls with the top dyed a bright purple and the bottom half left dark black. In the second photo, she smiled at the camera while showing off her new look.

Halle has been loving her natural curls lately and just the other day, she posted a photo of herself rocking her naturally curly, platinum blonde hair while drinking straight out of a coconut on vacation.

She posted the photo with the caption, “curls and coconuts,” and in the picture, Halle had her super short hair in natural curls with the top layer dyed a platinum blonde and the shaved hair underneath a dark brown.

She styled her look with a baggy white cutout T-shirt, layered rope bracelets, tiny gold earrings, and a pair of oversized black Tory Burch sunglasses. Halle has been going au natural on her trip and just a few days ago she posted a selfie on the beach.

Aside from this purple hair makeover, Halle also switched up her hairstyle just three months ago. Halle was filming a new movie in London when she debuted a new short grayish silver hairstyle and we couldn’t help but notice how much she looked like her character Storm, from the X-Men movies.