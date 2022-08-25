‘Younger’s’ Nico Tortorella & Bethany C Meyers Are Expecting Their First Baby

Nico Tortorella is officially a dad to be! The Younger star, 34, revealed on Thursday, August 25, in a statement with Bethany C. Meyers that after two years of trying to conceive, they are now expecting their first baby together. “We’ve been trying to conceive for almost two years and we’re happy to announce our baby finally decided the time was right,” the couple said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “As anyone with an infertility journey will tell you, it’s not easy. After months and months of heartache and unknowns we are beginning to see just how much magic and healing this process has already offered.”

Nico and his fitness instructor wife, who have been married since 2018, acknowledged that the journey was still ongoing, but called the day a “celebration.” “Of course, we still have a ways to go, and we know some days will be more difficult than others,” they stated. “But, today is a celebration. Today we are one step closer to becoming parents. All of it is you baby.”

The famous actor shared a photo announcement to his 701K followers via Instagram, as well. In the pics, Bethany wore a brown dress and gold platform shoes to proudly show off her growing baby bump, which Nico dutifully kissed and pointed at for the camera. Nico wore a casual open white shirt, white tee, and beige pants. “The baby. coming 3.9,” he captioned the three-photo gallery. “@bethanycmeyers i love you.” He completed the post with an emoji of a dove.

Many of his followers to to the comments thread to express their joy. “Yes!!! I’ve never been so happy for people I don’t know haha,” hilariously quipped one follower, while another commented, “Crying tears of happiness for you both!!!” A third remarked, “Ohhhh this is beautiful to see,” alongside heart emojis. “Congratulations guys.” Several followers shared their own pregnancy struggles in the comments.

Bethany posted the photos as well. “There is so much to tell you all about this unexpected story of how we finally conceived, but today I just want to sit in the excitement of getting to share our news with all of you,” she wrote, in part. “Our [rainbow emoji] baby is in my belly.”