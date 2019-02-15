Nico Tortorella decided to take a swig of Hilary Duff’s breast milk on his Instagram story! Watch him down the entire cup here!

Well, this is a bizarre story. Hilary Duff‘s Younger co-star Nico Tortorella decided to try some of Hilary’s breast milk and — how do we put this — he seemed to enjoy it. Holding the cup of breast milk in his hands in his Instagram story, Nico says, “I’m for real doing this right now.” Then he sips the drink and says, “Oh my God. It is delicious. Can I have some more?” Yep, he literally responded a la Oliver Twist. Meanwhile, several fans took to Twitter to ask some questions. @MattVaq wrote, “@NicoTortorella how it taste????” @DuchessBanshee shared a meme that asked, “But… why?” The Younger stars were at a table read together for the first episode of the sixth season. Watch the video of him downing the cup of breast milk below!

We reported earlier how Hilary sent Lizzie McGuire fans into a frenzy after hinting in Dec., 2018 that a reboot might be in the works. “There’s been some conversations,” Hilary told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s definitely not a go. I don’t want to get everyone wild talking about it… There’s been lots of conversations about that. I’m racking my brain. I don’t think [Lizzie]’s a mom yet, but she might be getting there soon… It’s fun. I feel excited. … It could be a possibility or it could be nothing, so we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, since giving birth to Banks, Hilary has been shedding pounds like crazy. “She’s already dropped so much of the baby weight,” a source close to Hilary told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She had a very hard time losing the baby weight after Luca was born but this time the weight is falling off, so it’s quite a happy surprise. She worked out consistently for most of her pregnancy with Banks so that’s part of it, and she’s breastfeeding Banks all the time. That burns up the calories too.”

