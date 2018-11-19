Hilary Duff’s Dropping Baby Weight ‘Fast’: Why It’s A ‘Happy Surprise’

Hilary welcomed her daughter Banks to the world less than a month ago, and she’s already bouncing back! The baby weight is just ‘falling off,’ a source says.

Sounds like Hilary Duff‘s baby weight is so yesterday! The 31-year-old actress welcomed little Banks to the world on Oct. 25, but her post-baby bod is well on its way. “She’s already dropped so much of the baby weight,” a source close to Hilary told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She had a very hard time losing the baby weight after Luca was born but this time the weight is falling off, so it’s quite a happy surprise. She worked out consistently for most of her pregnancy with Banks so that’s part of it, and she’s breastfeeding Banks all the time. That burns up the calories too.”

Just goes to show — every pregnancy is different! Even though this wasn’t the case when Hilary welcomed her son, 6, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, 38, in 2012, her daughter’s birth has been a whole different story. And she’s only just getting started! “It’s too soon for Hilary to hit the gym but she’ll be back working out again as soon as she gets the all clear from her doctor,” the insider added. “She’s developed a real love of fitness.” The actress hasn’t opened up about her weight loss journey yet, but she probably will! The mother of two did get super real with her Instagram followers during her pregnancy, after all.

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big,” she captioned a bikini mirror selfie in July. “Man.. pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special. Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment.”

But now she’s got her body back to herself! She looks amazing, and baby Banks is as cute as can be. So while it’s great to hear that she’s shedding weight quickly, here’s to hoping she’s enjoying every second with her precious newborn.

Hollywoodlife.com has reached out to Hilary Duff’s rep for comment.