‘AGT’ Recap: A Golden Buzzer Act Makes It To Season 17 Finals After Tense Results Show

Even though this is the third round of the America’s Got Talent qualifiers, these results shows don’t get any easier. Only 2 acts can move on to the finals during the August 24 episode. Like with past weeks, a whopping 9 acts will be going home.

Hayden Kristal and The Cline Twins are the first acts to be called to step to the front of the stage. These acts couldn’t be more different. After her incredible standup routine, Hayden is headed to the next round.

The Top 5 Of The Third Qualifiers Revealed

Celia Munoz and Mia Morris are named next. Celia’s Grease tribute to Olivia Newton-John was a hit with American voters. She’s moving on!

Terry Crews surprises us by calling XOMG POP!, Funkanometry, and Amanda Mammana forward. Amanda beats out the girl group and the dancing duo for a spot in the top 5. Howie Mandel admits that he thought the results “would go differently,” but this is how America has voted.

There are only 2 spots left in the top 5. MPLUSPLUS is eliminated over Nicholas Ribs. The final acts to learn their fates are Sara James and Jojo and Bri. Sara secures the last spot in the top 5 after her amazing cover of Elton John’s “Rocketman.”

AGT season 14 champion Kodi Lee returns to the stage for another stellar performance. Simon Cowell says that Kodi “defines America’s Got Talent,” and he remembers Kodi’s audition “like it was yesterday.” Kodi performs an amazing rendition of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” with Teddy Swims and Journey’s own Neal Schon.

The 2 Acts Headed To The Season 17 Finals Are…

The top 5 are Hayden Kristal, Celia Munoz, Amanda Mammana, Nicholas Ribs, and Sara James. Terry narrows down this group to the top 3, which includes Nicholas Ribs, Celia Munoz, and Sara James. One more act will be eliminated before the night is over.

Two of these acts will join Avery Dixon, Drake Milligan, Yu Hojin, and Chapel Hart in the season 17 finals. Golden Buzzer recipient Sara James is the first to make it to the finals. The second act going into the finals is… Nicholas Ribs!