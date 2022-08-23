Nicolas Cage Rocks Bright Red Hair In Wild Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

Nicolas Cage isn’t currently filming any new films, according to his IMDB profile, so it’s unclear why the Willy’s Wonderland star decided to bust out the Manic Panic and dye his hair a bright red. Nicolas, 58, transformed his usually dark locks into a punkier shade of scarlet and took the new look for a spin on Saturday (Aug. 20) while in Las Vegas. Dressed in a snazzy suit and white shirt – and a pair of sunglasses everyone should have – Cage posed with fans while grocery shopping.

A day later, a fan ran into Nic and shared a photo of it on social media. “Just Nic Cage with new Cherry red hair… … That’s it, that’s the Tweet…” tweeted user @Cyborgana. This hair might also be older than people think. A Twitter user by the handle @imagoodsuername tweeted a photo on July 10 of (presumably) them with Nicolas, his hair a fiery blaze of crimson. The tweet was in response to a news blurb about Cage voicing “a vodka-drinking, Flashdance-loving dragon in HIGHFIRE,” a movie described as True Detective meets Pete’s Dragon. ”

“Olay, but WHAT IF instead of voicing the dragon in Highfire, they will let Nicolas Cage play the dragon?” tweeted @imagoodusername. “He already has a red hair, just add a pair of horns and wings and make his skin a lizard-like.” Such a suggestion is not beyond the pale for Cage. He will play an old gunslinger in The Old Way, a retired beach bum in The Retirement Plan, and Dracula – yes, Dracula – in the upcoming Renfield.

In July, one of Nic Cage’s movies – Con Air – began trending online after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed up to training camp dressed like Cage’s character from the movie. Rodgers, 38, wore a white tank-top, blue jeans, and boots, cosplaying Cameron Poe like the best of them. Fans will have to wait and see if Aaron breaks out the hair dye to mirror this new scarlet makeover.

Beyond the red hair, Cage’s 2022 has been exciting as he awaits the arrival of his third child. At the start of the year, the Bringing Out The Dead star confirmed that he and his wife, Riko Shibata, 27, were expecting. “The parents-to-be are elated!” his rep said in a statement. Soon afterward, Nicolas confirmed the baby’s sex and name on an April episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. While discussing how his brother, Marc Coppola, “built his own radio station” and played tons of Beatles music, Nic shared that he and Riko were having a girl and would name her Lennon Augie.

“Augie after my father,” Nic added, referring to August Coppola, the author/executive/brother of director Francis Ford Coppola, “and I’ll call her Lenny for short. I’m thrilled, it’s going to be the biggest adventure of my life, so here we go!”