Dua Lipa Slays Denim String Bikini & Matching Sheer Sarong In Sexy New Birthday Photos

When it comes to Dua Lipa, one thing is for sure – she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s just what she did in a new Instagram post. The singer just celebrated her 27th birthday on August 22 and she shared a slideshow of photos of herself wearing a blue denim print Dior bikini with a matching sarong and boots.

Dua posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “27 feels like heaven thank you for the birthday wishes!!!!” In the photos, Dua wore a blue Dior Spring 2000 Trompe L’oeil Jean Print Bikini with a matching, long sheer sarong that was completely open on the side of her leg.

She accessorized her teeny tiny string bikini with a pair of lace-up, knee-high, Dior Monogram Boots from the Spring 2000 archive, yellow lens Kaleos Edwards Sunglasses, Bottega Veneta Chains Earrings, Hugo Kreit, Eera, Spinelli Kilcollin, Bvlgari, and Aureum Collective jewels.

Dua has been on a roll with sexy bikini photos lately and just the other day, she posted a video of herself eating watermelon on vacation while completely makeup-free wearing a blue string bikini with the straps pulled down to make the top strapless.

Dua posted the video wearing a triangle bikini with the halterneck straps down across the back of her chest so she wouldn’t get tan lines and the tiny top revealed ample cleavage. She styled the string bikini top with matching bottoms and put her toned abs and tiny waist on display.