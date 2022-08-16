Dua Lipa Rocks A Tiny Blue Bikini & Goes Makeup-Free On Vacation: Watch

Dua Lipa always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram video. The 26-year-old posted a video of herself eating watermelon on vacation while completely makeup-free wearing a blue string bikini with the straps pulled down to make the top strapless.

Dua posted the selfie video wearing a triangle bikini with the halterneck straps down across the back of her chest so she wouldn’t get tan lines and the tiny top revealed ample cleavage. She styled the string bikini top with matching bottoms and put her toned abs and tiny waist on display.

Dua opted out of any makeup and had her jet black hair thrown up into a high messy bun ponytail that was soaking wet from the water. She added a pair of large, thin gold hoops and no makeup, showing off her naturally flawless complexion.

Dua has been on a roll with her vacation outfits and just the other day she rocked yet another sexy bikini. This time, Dua posted a selfie lounging on a bean bag on a dock wearing a tiny Inamorata Las Olas Top in Blue & Orange Small Dot and a pair of matching side-tie Inamorata Luneta Bikini Bottoms in Orange & Blue Large Dot.

Aside from sexy bikinis, Dua has also been wearing a bunch of stylish outfits and she went out the other night wearing a skintight metallic pink Missoni Backless Pink Dress with a Bvlgari Serpenti Viper Ring, and a Shay Diamond Baguette Pave Pinky Ring.

Another one of our favorite outfits from her trip was her super short black and white Expired Girl Chloe Check Skirt which she styled with a matching cropped Expired Girl Chloe Check Blouse. She accessorized her coordinating set with a Blumarine Resort 2023 Top Handle Bag Brown, black leather By Far Lana Mules, and a Chopova Lowena Silver Yak & Butterfly Necklace.