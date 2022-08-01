Dua Lipa Demands Attention In Glittery, Corset Bodysuit While Performing At Lollapalooza: Photos

Dua Lipa lit up the stage in a glittery bodysuit for her Lollapalooza performance on July 29. The “Levitating” singer, 26, headlined Day 2 of the four-day music festival held at Grant Park in Chicago, Ill. and stole the show with an unforgettable performance of some of her hits in the equally memorable outfit. The bodysuit featured sparkling black and see-through mesh panels that elongated her fit figure and hugged her curves in all the right places. She wore her super long hair down in beachy waves, which gracefully blew through the air behind her as she strutted her stuff across the stage. She accessorized with a pair of sparkly dangling earrings and completed the look with ankle-height black boots.

Dua took to Instagram after her incredible performance and expressed gratitude for performing at such an iconic festival, which was filled with 120,000 music lovers. “Last night was a milestone moment for me in my career and i’ve been trying to find the words all morning. I’m so grateful for every stepping stone in this journey that brought me here to this moment – to be able to put THIS show on for you,” she began her post, which included snapshots of her posing in her gorgeous ensemble and footage from her performance. “Thank you to everyone who believe in me enough to put me on these stages. I’ll never forget my first lollapalooza in Chicago on the 29th July 2016 – I did a support slot at the lolla aftershow at the house of blues and that kickstarted so much for me. I had this urge to keep coming back and seeing the crowd grow juuuuust a little more.” She went on to say the headlining show marked her fifth time performing at Lollapalooza.

She concluded, “I couldn’t have done any of this without my incredible band, my singers, my dancers and crew who pour their hearts out night after night. I’m honoured to get to share the stage with you all and watch you shine. I burst with pride and happiness and I couldn’t have hoped for anything better. Filled with love and gratitude. Thank you Chicago … HAPPY HAPPY TEARS!!”

View Related Gallery Dua Lipa's Hottest Looks Of All Time: Pics LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 26: 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) Pictured: Dua Lipa,Billie Eilish Ref: SPL5143337 260120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights London, UNITED KINGDOM - Pop sensation Dua Lipa steps out in a stylish green and beige ensemble as she and friends enjoy their evening at 22 Mayfair in London, UK. Pictured: Dua Lipa BACKGRID USA 18 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The British pop star’s headlining show was her first since three fans were injured at her Toronto Future Nostalgia tour show on July 27. Following the frightening experience, Dua took to her Instagram Story to apologize to fans for the incident, saying she is “so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way,” per Today. She added, “Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are. There is an ongoing investigation into the events being conducted, and everyone involved is working hard to find out how this incident occurred.”

Dua appeared to rock the same corset-style bodysuit during the Canadian concert that she did during Lollapalooza, among many other stunning outfits. One of the outfits included a bright pink lacy catsuit that fit her toned body like a glove.