Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

The model, who recently split with Michael B. Jordan, was dressed to impress for a fun night out at celeb hotspot Catch in LA.

By:
August 21, 2022 5:31PM EDT
View gallery
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Socialite Lori Harvey puts on a leggy display in 'daisy dukes' while carrying a fur Louis Vuitton purse as she exits dinner at Catch LA in West Hollywood. Pictured: Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 21 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Singer Kelly Rowland looks fabulous jaywalking to her car after a meeting in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kelly Rowland BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!

Lori Harvey rocks daisy dukes in LA in August 2022. (ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID)

Back in the beginning of June, Lori and the Black Panther actor reportedly called it off after dating for more than a year, according to a source for People. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the insider said. “They still love each other. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

In November, the former lovebirds celebrated their one-year anniversary. Michael took to his IG story to share a series of photos with Lori, and he wrote, “Happy Anniversary. It’s been a year, crazy!!” One month later, he gushed about being in love and how it’s transformed his life. “There are roles that I passed on that I knew I didn’t have enough life experience to play. I was like, ‘What can I pull from?’ But I finally found what love was,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I’m happy.”

Lori Harvey added a Yankee hat to casual ensemble in August 2022. (ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID)

Lori appeared to co-sign the sentiment, as she opened up about the relationship for POPSUGAR’s Jan/Feb cover story, saying it’s important to start off as friends. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”

Meanwhile, Lori’s adopted father, Steve Harvey, might be a little crushed by the news after he gave the pairing his stamp of approval. “I don’t speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I’m happy for my daughter right now,” he gushed in September. “I really am. It’s the first time I’ve been happy for her [in a relationship]. He’s just a good guy. If he wasn’t, get him out of here.”

More From Our Partners

ad