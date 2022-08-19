Paris Hilton Seemingly Shades Aunt Kyle Richards As She Names Her ‘RHOBH’ Cast ‘Faves’

Paris Hilton may be the new queen of shade! The OG reality star was called out by fans for seemingly dissing her own aunt Kyle Richards after she posted a photo of her “favorite” stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and didn’t include Kyle! Paris’ August 17th tweet was captioned, “My faves, Love you Queens,” and had tags for the ‘RHOBH’ cast members featured in the snap: Paris’s own mother Kathy Hilton, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung-Minkoff.

“The shade toward your aunt, Kyle,” commented one follower, as another posted, “kyle somewhere crying throwing up sliding down a wall,” Yet another added, “absolutely LIVING for this forest of shade!” However, Paris found some critics as well, with one chiming in, “I’m surprised to see you celebrate people who berate your aunt and exclude her completely. Especially when you know people are going to run with it. That’s too bad.”

The Simple Life alum may simply be taking her mom’s side, as Kathy and Kyle have a bit of a dust up this season. Although the drama has yet to air, ‘RHOBH’ teasers have shown Lisa Rinna telling Kathy, “You said something about this beautiful sister of yours. I’m sorry, Kathy. You’re not going to get away with it.” Kathy has acknowledged the drama, telling E! in a recent interview, “I said some things about Kyle that I should not have said. It was how I was feeling. I never said anything about Lisa. I said them to Lisa and it was off camera. I think she just was unhappy that I said anything. And that’s her business.” She added, “I should not have said anything. And I did apologize and apologize. Thankfully, I’m now in a better place with Kyle.”

Kyle also touched upon the feud when she opened up about having her family drama air out on TV, as Kyle and Kathy’s other sister Kim Richards was once a cast member as well. “When my sister Kim was on, it was great, and then it was awful,” Kyle recalled to Australia’s The Morning Show. “It was one of the worst times on the show for me ever.”

“With Kathy,” she continued, “I was like, ‘It’s gonna be great, we’re gonna have fun.’ And we really did last season. And of course, something happened this season but we are sisters, we’re blood, so we’ll always come back together again at the end of the day.”