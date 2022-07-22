Kim Richards Finally Reveals Why She’s No Longer Friends With Brandi Glanville

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alums Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards fell out, once upon a time. Or maybe two or three times, but who’s counting? Now Kim, 57, is giving her side of the story! The reality icon spilled the tea at an RHOBH screening at her sister sister Kathy Hilton‘s home on Wednesday, July 20. And surprisingly, she revealed that it involved social media and her 2019 brush with breast cancer. “There were some pictures she posted of me after my surgery—it was a tough surgery for me,” Kim told E! News at the event. “They thought I had cancer, and I had something blocking my chest cavity. It was scary for me.”

Kim claimed to the outlet that after the procedure, while filming at her sister Kyle Richards‘ house with Brandi, she thought she might have, “popped a stitch.” “I was scared and Brandi looks down and checks and I ask, ‘Can you look please? I’m scared.’ And that picture was posted. I’m sure it was by accident but…I felt a little upset. I felt like just take that down.” Kim continued, saying that multiple requests to, “please take it down” were “never responded” to by her longtime friend. “Then she called later and I said, ‘I asked you to take that down,’ and she said, ‘It’s nothing, it was a picture.’ So she didn’t find the harm in it.”

Brandi, however, remembers it differently. She took to Twitter to share a few thoughts on the infamous falling-out with her 812K followers on Thursday, July 21. “I love you @KimRichards11,” Brandi began the tweet. “But your recollection is off please show me that picture that you’re talking about because that never happened. In fact well after that moment in time you did my podcast and when we went into Covid I even drove you to the emergency room. #receipts”

It’s not the first time the former BFFs have butted heads, however. Back in 2020, Brandi claimed Kim wasn’t talking to her over a “threesome” rumor. “Kim Richards is still not talking to me,” Brandi said on the Nov. 27, 2020 episode of the Unfiltered podcast. “She said that she was upset about this threesome rumor. And I said, ‘Are you joking?’” For the record, Brandi herself dispelled the rumor that Kim, Carlton Gebbia, and Brandi had a sexual encounter. “I’m going to make this clear, I’ve never had a threesome with Kim and Carlton, never with Kim, ever,” she said on her podcast. “We are just friends.”

Brandi also claimed in August 2021 that the former pals weren’t talking after what she described as “a hot tub fight.”