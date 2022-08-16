Mike Tyson, 56, Spotted In Wheelchair With Walking Stick At The Airport: Photos

Though Mike Tyson has said that his “expiration date” was coming soon, fans of the former heavyweight champ hope he still has a few more rounds left in him, especially after seeing the new photos of “The Baddest Man on the Planet.” In these photos taken Tuesday (Aug. 16), Mike, 56, was wheeled through a terminal at Miami International Airport. The sports legend and Mike Tyson Mysteries star carried his walking stick with him while he took photos with fans. Mike seemed dressed for the Florida weather, wearing an all-white outfit of shorts, shoes, and a white Nike polo shirt. His now-trademark gray beard was finely kept, and he seemed to be in good spirits.

Weeks before this sighting, Mike was out and about in New York City with his walking stick. Mike was moving slowly during the July 26 outing, causing some to be concerned for his health. However, TMZ reported that Mike wasn’t uninjured or dealing with any new complications. Mike, per TMZ, was “dealing with a sciatica flare-up,” and that his condition was “nothing serious.” It was just some old “wear and tear” from living his life, an “occupational hazard for an athlete like Mike.”

What prompted this concern was how, just days before this NYC sighting, he said his life was coming to an end. “We’re all going to die one day, of course,” he said during his Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast. Mike discussed his mortality with his friend and therapist Sean McFarland. “When I look in the mirror and I see those little spots on my face,” said Mike, “I say, ‘Wow. My expiration date is coming close. Really soon.’”

Mike Tyson believes his expiration date is coming soon 😳 via @hotboxinpodcast pic.twitter.com/iCrDVNuvJy — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 24, 2022

Sean McFarland – a therapist specializing in chemical dependency, addiction, and trauma – said that he doesn’t think about death. “I don’t worry about it, man. I’m not sweating it,” McFarland said. “I just want to die consciously. I don’t want to die screaming. And I’ve heard the last rights of a lot of people – a lot of famous people – and they’re getting ready to die, and they leave this planet screaming.”

During the conversation, Tyson said that he doesn’t see a value in money since it doesn’t bring about security. “What is security?” Tyson said. “I don’t know. [Does] that mean you’re not going to catch a disease? You can’t get hit by a car?” he asked. “You can’t jump off a bridge?”

“I always tell people they think a lot of money is gonna make them happy,” he added. “They never had a lot of money before. When you have a lot of money, you can’t expect nobody to love you. How am I going to confess my love to you when you have $500 billion dollars? The false sense of security. You don’t believe the banks can crash. You believe you’re invisible when you have a lot of money, which isn’t true. That’s why I always say that money is a false sense of security.”