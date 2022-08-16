One Direction Fans Freak After Louis Tomlinson ‘Likes’ Zayn Malik’s ‘Night Changes’ Cover

One Direction fans couldn’t contain their excitement or questions when Louis Tomlinson like his former bandmate Zayn Malik‘s latest Instagram video. The latter shared the black and white clip on Aug. 15 and in it, he’s singing an a capella version of the band’s 2014 hit song “Night Changes.” There was no caption or explanation for the post, but Louis’ approval of it seemed to prove there’s still a musical appreciation between them.

LOUIS LIKED ZAYNS NIGHT CHANGES COVER ON INSTAGRAM I REPEAT WE HAVE A ZOUIS INTERACTION pic.twitter.com/Rq4U2kPVsC — Is there a 1D reunion today? (@Are1DBackToday) August 16, 2022

“LOUIS LIKED ZAYNS NIGHT CHANGES COVER ON INSTAGRAM. I REPEAT WE HAVE A ZOUIS INTERACTION,” one fan wrote while sharing a screenshot of Louis’ like on Twitter. “WHAT IN THE 1D GLITCH IS HAPPENING ?!??!! WHY ARE WE SUDDENLY GETTING 1D INTERACTIONS IN 2022 ?!!!!??!!” another fan asked.

A third wrote, “THE INTERNET IS SHAKING RIGHT NOW” and a fourth posted, “IF YOU TOLD ME A YEAR AGO THAT ZAYN WOULD BE POSTING MORE THAN ONE VIDEO OF HIM SINGING ONE DIRECTION AND LOUIS WOULD LIKE BOTH OF THEM??? I WOULD HAVE LAUGHED IN YOUR FACE AND THEN CRY MYSELF TO SLEEP. HOW IS 2022 REAL LIFE???”

The second video the fan is referring to is one of Zayn singing One Direction’s song “You & I,” off their 2013 album, Midnight Memories. He shared the clip in June, and Louis liked that one as well. He was standing in front of shelves of awards, which were most likely his own from his days with the band, while holding a microphone, in the black and white clip. He hit a high note of a lyric from the chorus and the surprising post caused just as much excitement as his recent one online.

It’s not clear if Zayn was hinting toward a future reunion with his former bandmates or if he was just in a nostalgic mood when singing the One Direction tunes, but either way, the snippets caused a lot of joy among his supporters. The talented singer made headlines back in early 2015 when it was announced he was leaving the band after being a part of it since its creation on the British version of The X Factor in 2010. He went on to start a solo career and released three studio albums and One Direction continued to record and perform without him until they went on hiatus in Jan. 2016. Since then, each of the other four members, including Louis, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne, released their own solo albums. Although rumors of a musical reunion haven’t been denied by any of the members, as of now, there’s been no set plans for when it would take place.