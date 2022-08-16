Angelina Jolie’s Son Knox, 14, Is Just As Tall As Her On Grocery Store Run: Photo

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids are growing up so fast! The actress was photographed out with her youngest son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, 14, on Aug. 15, and he was just about the same height as her while they walked side-by-side out of a grocery store. Knox held two paper bags, while Angelina had one in her left hand. Angie looked stunning in a white maxi dress, which she paired with slide sandals and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Knox was casual in black pants, a white t-shirt and sneakers.

The 14-year-old’s five siblings, including his twin sister, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, were not present on the outing, making it a true mother/son excursion for the pair. Earlier this week, Knox’s big sis, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, went off to her freshman year at Spelman College, so Angelina appears to be soaking up these special moments with her children who are still at home. In addition to Zahara, Angie and Brad also adopted Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 21, and Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, while they have another biological daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, along with Knox and Vivienne.

Custody was a major point of contention between the famous exes in the aftermath of their Sept. 2016 split. While they are still hammering out a specific permanent arrangement for their remaining minor children, they’re also entangled in a legal battle over their winery business, Chateau Miraval. Angelina sold her shares of the winery business in Oct. 2021, and Brad claimed he was not made aware of her decision before she did so. He filed a lawsuit against Angelina in Feb. 2022, claiming that she sold her shares in the winery in order to affect his stake in the business. The legal battle has continued throughout summer 2022.

Meanwhile, Brad has kept his relationship with the six children out of the public eye, while Angelina is often photographed with one or some of the kids. In addition to taking them to red carpet events, like movie premieres, Angelina gets pictured running errands with her children on a fairly regular basis, as well.