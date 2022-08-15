Penelope Cruz Slays Plunging Orange Swimsuit While On A Boat In Italy: Photos

Penelope Cruz looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging, bright orange one-piece swimsuit while on a yacht in Italy on vacation.

By:
August 15, 2022 1:10PM EDT
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Penelope Cruz always manages to look stunning no matter what she wears or where she is and that’s exactly what she did while aboard a yacht in Italy while on vacation. The 48-year-old showed off her incredible figure when she rocked a plunging orange one-piece swimsuit with high-rise bottoms.

Penelope Cruz. (Shutterstock)

Penelope’s one-piece featured a low-cut scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage while the entire back of the swimsuit was cut out and low, while the bottoms were cheeky. She accessorized her look with a pair of huge gold hoop earrings and had her hair down in natural beach waves.

Earlier that day, before Penelope got on the boat, she rocked a double denim ensemble made up of tiny high-waisted shorts and a matching cropped jacket.

Penelope’s high-rise short shorts had rounded hems and were covered in a pink crisscross pattern. Tucked into her shorts, she wore a low-cut, scoop neckline neon orange one-piece swimsuit and accessorized with a cropped jacket. Her cropped jacket matched her shorts and had the same pattern, and she chose to leave it unbuttoned to reveal her swimsuit.

As for her accessories, Penelope rocked a pair of black cat-eye Chanel sunglasses, a black face mask, large gold hoop earrings, a straw beach bag, and a pair of white Nike slide sandals. As for her glam, the actress threw her dark black hair back into a middle bun.

Since arriving in Italy, Penelope has been rocking a slew of stylish outfits and aside from this one, just the other day she was filming her new Enzo Ferrari biopic when she wore a black midi dress with white stenciled flowers on it. The dress featured three-quarter sleeves, a collar, and buttoned down the front while her waist was cinched in and flowed into an A-line skirt.

