Penelope Cruz Rocks Black Halter Neck Dress At 2022 Oscars — Pics

Penelope Cruz posed on the red carpet of the 2022 Academy Awards in an eye-catching black halter neck dress that was fitted on top as she confidently posed for incredible pics.

Penelope Cruz, 47, looked beautiful when she stopped to take photos on the red carpet of the 2022 Academy Awards on March 27! The actress, who is nominated for her work in Parallel Mothers, wore a black sleeveless dress with buttons that was fitted from the waist up and flared out at the bottom. There was also a key hole style opening at the top front as a black and white patterned scarf covered the straps that went around her neck. She had her long hair down and parted to the side and added dazzling earrings to top the look off. At one point, she posed with her husband Javier Bardem, who looked dashing in an all black suit.

Penelope’s outfit is amazing and for good reason! The talented star is up for one of the biggest awards of the night: Best Actress. She is being recognized for her role as Janis in the 2021 film Parallel Mothers. The feature is about two women who meet while getting ready to give birth in a hospital and the bond they develop over motherhood. It’s definitely one of Penelope’s best roles to date and has been raved about since the film was released.

Before she wowed on the red carpet of the Oscars, Penelope made headlines for her appearance at the 2022 Academy Awards nominee luncheon earlier this month. She wore a bright pink Chanel dress that was fitted with woven material and jewel-studded buttons as well as black strappy heels and a black purse with a gold strap over her shoulder. She had her hair down and added pretty pink lipstick to her makeup look, which went perfectly with the fashion choice.

When Penelope’s not stepping out for award-related events, she’s attending other kinds of events, such as the MoMA Film Benefit in New York City, which she attended in Dec. The brunette stole the show in a holiday-inspired red dress with a bow in the front and a sparkly silver lining at the top. She paired it with strappy black heels and had her hair up with bangs and strands hanging down her face.

Penelope’s epic look didn’t stop there either. She accessorized with matching silver earrings and a ring on her left hand pointer finger. As she smiled for cameras, she flaunted barely-there makeup that showed off her natural gorgeous features and left everyone around her in awe.