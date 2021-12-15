Fashion

Penelope Cruz Looks Ready For The Holidays In Sparkly Red Gown At MoMA Film Benefit

penelope cruz
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo American Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles , California, USA - 21 Nov 2021
Penelope Cruz The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit, New York, USA - 14 Dec 2021
Ashanti Soul Train Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Nov 2021
Actress Reese Witherspoon wearing a Michael Kors dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry arrives at the 6th Annual InStyle Awards 2021 held at the Getty Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States.6th Annual InStyle Awards 2021, Los Angeles, United States - 16 Nov 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Penelope Cruz absolutely stole the show at the 2021 MoMA Film Benefit in NYC on Dec. 14, when she wore a bright red, sparkly dress.

Penelope Cruz, 47, was the star of the show at the 2021 Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit in New York City on Dec. 14. The actress was honored at the gala when she opted to wear a stunning red Chanel Haute Couture dress with a sparkly neckline. The red gown was perfect for the holidays and she looked gorgeous.

penelope cruz
Penelope Cruz looked absolutely gorgeous in this red Chanel dress with a sparkly lace V-neckline at the 2021 Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit in New York City on Dec. 14. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Penelope’s dress featured an off-the-shoulder cape while a plunging V-neckline revealed ample cleavage. The V-neck was outlined with intricate sparkly silver lace while the center of her chest was fastened with a bow. The dress was cinched in on the bodice while the rest of the frock flowed out into a pleated skirt.

penelope cruz
Penelope threw her brown hair back into a high bun with her front bangs covering her forehead while a pink lip & a thick black cat-eyeliner completed her look. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Celebrities In Sparkly Dresses -- Photos Of Jennifer Hudson & More

Penelope Cruz The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit, New York, USA - 14 Dec 2021
Mariah Carey, Tom Cruise, and BTS join James Corden in celebrating the 1000th episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Jennifer Lawrence Netflix's 'Don't Look Up' world film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 05 Dec 2021 Wearing Dior

The skirt had an asymmetrical hemline that was shorter in the front and longer in the back. She accessorized her holiday look with a pair of ankle-strap black peep-toe heels, diamond rings, and diamond earrings.

As for her glam, Penelope looked super classy when she threw her brown hair back into a voluminous bun with her front bangs sweeping over her face. A thick black cat-eyeliner and a glossy pink lip completed her look.

Penelope has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this red dress, she recently slayed another red carpet at the 2021 New York Film Festival. Penelope stars in the new film, Parallel Mothers, which premiered at the festival, and she looked amazing in a skintight black Chanel Spring 2021 Haute Couture mini dress.

The sleeveless dress featured a sheer, high neck while the rest of the mini was covered in sequins. The hem of the mini featured a sheer overlay that flowed behind her and she accessorized with black ankle-strap Chanel shoes and dazzling Fine jewels.