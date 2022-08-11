Penelope Cruz Rocks Double Denim Look In Short Shorts & Cropped Jacket In Italy: Photos

Penelope Cruz always looks stylish no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation in Italy with her family. The 48-year-old hopped onto a boat in Portofino when she rocked a double denim ensemble made up of tiny high-waisted shorts and a matching cropped jacket.

Penelope’s high-rise short shorts featured rounded hems and were covered in a dark pink crisscross pattern. Tucked into her shorts, she wore a low-cut, scoop neckline neon orange one-piece swimsuit and accessorized with a cropped jacket. Her cropped jacket matched her shorts and had the same pattern, and she chose to leave it unbuttoned to reveal her swimsuit.

As for her accessories, Penelope rocked a pair of black cat-eye Chanel sunglasses, a black face mask, large gold hoop earrings, a straw beach bag, and a pair of white Nike slide sandals. As for her glam, the actress threw her dark black hair back into a middle bun.

Penelope has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and just the other day she was filming her new Enzo Ferrari biopic when she wore a black midi dress with white stenciled flowers all over it. The dress featured three-quarter sleeves, a collar, and buttoned down the front while her waist was cinched in and flowed into an A-line skirt.

Penelope styled the midi with a pair of sheer black tights, black leather lace-up heeled booties, and oversized sunglasses. She also debuted a new hairstyle that was much shorter than her usual style as it was down in a shoulder-length lob while parted in the middle.