Penelope Cruz Rocks Double Denim Look In Short Shorts & Cropped Jacket In Italy: Photos

Penelope Cruz looked stunning when she wore a double denim outfit featuring super short shorts & a matching cropped jacket while boarding a boat in Italy.

By:
August 11, 2022 11:35AM EDT
penelope cruz
View gallery
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Penelope Cruz rocks a double denim outfit while out in Portofino. Penelope and her family are staying at the Hotel Astoria in Rapallo. **SHOT ON 07/30/2022** Pictured: Penelope Cruz BACKGRID USA 11 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Madonna goes roller skating with help from friend at Discoasis in New York's Central Park. The pop star was surrounded by fans as she gingerly made her way around the skating rink twice. The Ray of Light singer was celebrating the release of a new greatest hits collection. Pictured: Madonna Ref: SPL5331973 110822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Penelope Cruz always looks stylish no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation in Italy with her family. The 48-year-old hopped onto a boat in Portofino when she rocked a double denim ensemble made up of tiny high-waisted shorts and a matching cropped jacket.

penelope cruz
Penelope Cruz looked fabulous when she boarded a boat in Portofino, Italy wearing denim short-shorts that had a pink crisscross pattern on them styled with a matching cropped denim jacket & an orange one-piece swimsuit underneath. (BACKGRID)

Penelope’s high-rise short shorts featured rounded hems and were covered in a dark pink crisscross pattern. Tucked into her shorts, she wore a low-cut, scoop neckline neon orange one-piece swimsuit and accessorized with a cropped jacket. Her cropped jacket matched her shorts and had the same pattern, and she chose to leave it unbuttoned to reveal her swimsuit.

As for her accessories, Penelope rocked a pair of black cat-eye Chanel sunglasses, a black face mask, large gold hoop earrings, a straw beach bag, and a pair of white Nike slide sandals. As for her glam, the actress threw her dark black hair back into a middle bun.

Penelope has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and just the other day she was filming her new Enzo Ferrari biopic when she wore a black midi dress with white stenciled flowers all over it. The dress featured three-quarter sleeves, a collar, and buttoned down the front while her waist was cinched in and flowed into an A-line skirt.

Penelope styled the midi with a pair of sheer black tights, black leather lace-up heeled booties, and oversized sunglasses. She also debuted a new hairstyle that was much shorter than her usual style as it was down in a shoulder-length lob while parted in the middle.

More From Our Partners

ad