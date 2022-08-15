‘Wonder Woman’ OG Lynda Carter, 71, Looks Glamorous In White Skirt During Italy Vacation

The original 'Wonder Woman,' Lynda Carter, looked fabulous when she rocked a sheer white lace midi skirt while on vacation in Italy.

Lynda Carter always looks fabulous no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation in Florence, Italy. The 71-year-old was out for a stroll when she rocked a stylish head-to-toe white outfit featuring a button-down white shirt and a high-waisted lace midi skirt.

Lynda Carter was on vacation in Florence, Italy when she wore a white button-down shirt that was tied to be cropped with a high-waisted, white lace floral midi skirt. (Focus Tuscany / BACKGRID)

Lynda’s long-sleeve button-down shirt was left open and tied around her waist to make it cropped. Under the blouse, she wore a tight white tank top and styled it with a high-waisted white lace maxi skirt. The floral lace skirt was completely see-through and ended just below her knees with a scalloped hem.

Lynda accessorized her summery look with a long, chunky white and silver puka shell necklace, a white leather crossbody purse, dangling silver earrings, oversized black sunglasses, and tan loafers. As for her glam, Lynda threw her dark black hair back into a bun, adding a glossy brown lip.

Lynda has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits while in Italy and aside from this all-white ensemble, she was just in Venice when she wore a stunning floral jumpsuit. Lynda threw on a fitted white jumpsuit covered in a colorful floral print. The long-sleeve one-piece featured a V-neckline, a collar, and a cinched-in waist while the pant legs were cropped at the ankles and were wide-leg.

The actress styled the jumpsuit with a black leather purse, gray slip-on sandals, and diamond stud earrings. She had her hair in a low bun while parted in the middle and she added a subtle smokey eye and a glossy brown lip.

Lynda was crowned Miss USA in 1972 and landed the role of Wonder Woman in 1975, where she played the role on TV until 1979.

