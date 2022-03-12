Lynda Carter, 70, Stuns As She Goes Barefoot On Red Carpet — Photos

70 and fabulous! Lynda Carter was simply glowing as she supported friend Diane von Furstenberg who was being honored with an award.

No shoes, no problem! Lynda Carter, 70, didn’t let the lack of footwear stop her from looking phenomenal in Washington, D.C. on Friday, March 11. The Wonder Woman icon dazzled in a gorgeous sequin gown designed by friend Diane von Furstenberg, who was being honored with the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Women of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress. While Lynda likely arrived with some high heels on, she ditched them to pose for photographers at the soirée.

The lack of shoes was barely noticeable thanks to the sparkly, long-sleeved dress which included color-blocked shades of white, silver and black for a monochromatic look. The floor length garment included two sexy slits on both sides, allowing Lynda to show off her toned legs. The 70-year-old was simply glowing as her skin radiated against the the bright lights, looking just as good as she did in the Wonder Woman television series that ran from 1976 to 1979 (notably, Lynda also made a cameo in the Gal Gadot film, Wonder Woman 1984).

The former Miss World USA also rocked an on point blow out. Lynda’s brunette locks had the perfect amount of shine and volume under the red carpet lights. A pair of drop earrings peaked through, tying her glam Friday evening outfit together.

Lynda has previously reflected on aging gracefully, and a few of her beauty secrets to keep that envious glow! “It is what it is,” she said of aging to The Daily Beast back in 2018. “I’m not going to get all cut up. With all that stuff, I’m too afraid of looking different, so I don’t think I will,” she added, referencing plastic surgery. She did, however, admit to a “little botox.”

“I do a little bit now and then… not very much, as you can tell,” she went on. “Listen, when my mom passed away she was almost 90. She didn’t have a wrinkle on her face when she died, I’m not kidding you. I think part of it is just genetics. And my dad looks really great. He’s 95, he looks amazing. I know too many people who have had work done and they look terrible. I think my ego’s too fragile. I think I’d be afraid of looking scary,” the Potomac resident added.