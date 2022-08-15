‘Claim To Fame’ Preview: Kevin Jonas Raises The Stakes With Lie Detector Challenge

The “most powerful weapon” a player can have on Claim To Fame is a “good poker face,” according to Kevin Jonas. The challenge that the contestants will be faced with during the August 15 episode will show just how “honest” some of the players are and how good some players are at “lying through their teeth.”

Before Kevin and Frankie Jonas head to explain everything to the players, Frankie corrects Kevin that the “hot on their tail” line is actually “hot on their trail.” Kevin quips, “Just because you went to college doesn’t mean anything, Frankie.” His little brother replies, “Just because you didn’t go to college doesn’t mean you’re more special than me.”

Tonight’s challenge has a casino theme. The players have no idea what they’re in for with this next challenge. Logan calls poker “the devil’s game,” which hints he has some experience with it.

Kevin explains that this is a “special individual challenge.” One at a time, the contestants will be placed in the hot seat, normally where the dealer sits. Everyone else will be players around the table. The 6 players will have 5 minutes to huddle up and debate questions for the player in the hot seat.

But there’s a twist. It will be entirely up to the question master in that round what questions will be asked. The player in the hot seat can answer the question in any way they like. However, the person will be hooked up to a lie detector. If they don’t have a good poker face, then they will likely be exposed.

Adria Biles, a.k.a. Louise, admits that she’s a “bad liar” right off the bat. “I don’t have a good poker face. I have RBF, but that’s not going to help me,” she says. Claim To Fame airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.