Selena Gomez & Andrea Iervolino: The Truth About Their Rumored Romance

Selena Gomez rang in her big 30th birthday with an incredible trip to Italy where partied on a yacht with Italian–Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. With the pair spotted shopping and sightseeing in Capri a few days earlier, they quickly ignited romance rumors, as fans wanted to know the 411 on their relationship. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Selena and Andrea certainly enjoy hanging out with each other, but they have never crossed the friend zone line.

“Selena and Andrea go way back and have celebrated her birthday together many times before,” the insider said, referring to Selena’s 27th celebration. “They have become close over the years after working together on In Dubious Battle in 2016. They have an amazing time together but there’s nothing romantic going on between them.”

The source went on to say that Andrea is also close with Selena’s group of friends, making it that much easier for them all to hang out. “They all had a had a blast celebrating in Italy eating, swimming, shopping, partying on their boat, banana boat rafting, and just goofing off,” the source added, before concluding, “Selena doesn’t look at Andrea that way at all and things are totally platonic between them.”