Selena Gomez & Andrea Iervolino: The Truth About Their Rumored Romance

Selena Gomez rang in her big 30th birthday with an incredible trip to Italy where partied on a yacht with Italian–Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. With the pair spotted shopping and sightseeing in Capri a few days earlier, they quickly ignited romance rumors, as fans wanted to know the 411 on their relationship. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Selena and Andrea certainly enjoy hanging out with each other, but they have never crossed the friend zone line.
“Selena and Andrea go way back and have celebrated her birthday together many times before,” the insider said, referring to Selena’s 27th celebration. “They have become close over the years after working together on In Dubious Battle in 2016. They have an amazing time together but there’s nothing romantic going on between them.”
The source went on to say that Andrea is also close with Selena’s group of friends, making it that much easier for them all to hang out. “They all had a had a blast celebrating in Italy eating, swimming, shopping, partying on their boat, banana boat rafting, and just goofing off,” the source added, before concluding, “Selena doesn’t look at Andrea that way at all and things are totally platonic between them.”
A second source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Selena not only sees Andrea as a “good friend” to have fun with when she’s traveling, but also as a source for business advice. “Whenever she’s in Italy she usually meets up with him, he’s a great tour guide,” the insider explained. “Now that she’s started producing more and is looking at taking on new projects, he’s someone she’s in touch with about work too. But anytime people have questioned if it’s romantic between them she’s quick to make it clear they’re just friends.”
Back in 2019, one of HollywoodLife’s sources dished on Selena and Andrea’s relationship after they painted the Italian towns red during her 27th birthday. “Selena and Andrea are nothing more than good friends and there’s no romance brewing between them whatsoever,” the insider explained. “However, friends definitely wouldn’t mind seeing her date someone like Andrea because he’s really sweet, he’s handsome, smart, successful, in his early 30s, etc. But right now there’s nothing going on between them and she’s simply enjoying her time away.”