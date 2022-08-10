Wendy Williams Vows To ‘Be Back’ In Rare Video As She Promotes Podcast In 1st Teaser

The former talk show host shared her first promo for her brand new podcast 'The Wendy Experience' about six months after it was announced that Sherri Shepherd would take over her timeslot.

By:
August 10, 2022 3:47PM EDT
Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Wendy Williams is preparing to launch her podcast. The former talk show host, 58, shared the teaser clip to her Instagram on Tuesday, August 9. In the short video, Wendy announced that she’d be making her return to the spotlight soon, as an R&B song played, and the logo for her new show The Wendy Experience was displayed. “TRUST ME I will be BACK!” she wrote in the caption.

The short video featured a closeup of Wendy, announcing her return. As it panned out, the words “The Queen” flashed on the bottom of the screen, as the TV personality announced that her return was imminent. “Co-hosts, I’m famous, and I’ll be back. Trust me,” she said.

It’s not clear when Wendy will drop the first episode of the new show, but it was reported that she had the show in the works back in June. She’d reportedly spoken to members of both the Kardashian and Trump families about making appearances, per TMZ. It’s not clear if members of either family will be guests on episodes of the upcoming show.

Wendy shared the news about her exciting new podcast in an Instagram clip. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

It was announced that Wendy’s long-running talk show The  Wendy Williams Show would be coming to an end after 13 seasons back in February. Frequent guest co-host Sherri Shepherd, 55, was revealed to be getting her own self-titled talk show in the same timeslot. Shortly after it was announced that the show was getting cancelled Wendy opened up about trying to make a return to TV in an interview with Good Morning America in March. “There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing. Keep watching because I’m going to be back on The Wendy Show, bigger and brighter than ever,” she said at the time.

After the news about Sherri’s show came out, Wendy had also announced that she had other projects in the works, but she also admitted that she wanted the time to chat with the former View co-host, in an interview with The Shade Room. “I would love the chance to actually speak with Sherri and sit down and meet,” she said.

