Fred Savage ‘Devastated’ Over Bombshell Allegations Of Misconduct From 6 Women

Fred Savage was fired from his post as executive producer/director the The Wonder Years reboot in May, and three months later, on Aug. 9, six female accusers came forward with allegations against him in a profile with The Hollywood Reporter. The women, who were all crew members on the show, accused Fred of alleged misconduct when they worked together. Specifically, the women cited alleged verbal harassment, as well as alleged assault of a former crew member.

In response to the allegations, Fred released a statement to THR. “Since I was six years old, I have worked on hundreds of sets with thousands of people and have always strived to contribute to an inclusive, safe and supportive work environment,” he said. “It is devastating to learn that there are co-workers who feel I have fallen short of these goals. While there are some incidents beng reported that absolutely did not and could not have happened, any one person who feels hurt or offended by my actions is one person too many. I will work to address and change my behavior that has negatively affected anyone, as nothing in this work is more important to me than being a supportive co-worker, friend, husband, father and person.”

After Fred was fired from The Wonder Years reboot, where he was working as an executive producer and director, 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios, released the following statement to HollywoodLife: “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years.”

This incident unfortunately hasn’t been the first time Fred has been accused of bad conduct on set. He was accused of attacking and harassing a female crew member on the set of his ex-TV show, The Grinder, according to TMZ. Back in 2015, Fred allegedly “created a hostile work environment” for the crew member, who worked in wardrobe, which reportedly included him verbally dressing her down in front of people. If this alleged public humiliation wasn’t enough, this woman claims Fred struck her.

“I was made aware that a woman working in the costume department of a show I was on almost three years ago has claimed that I treated her harshly on set simply because she was a woman,” Fred said in response to the above allegations. “These accusations are completely without merit and absolutely untrue. Fox conducted an extensive internal investigation into her claims, a process in which I fully participated. After concluding a thorough investigation, Fox determined that there was absolutely no evidence to support these accusations. None of her claims could be substantiated because they did not happen.”

His statement continued, “I have been working in the entertainment industry my whole life and have always endeavored to treat everyone on any set I work on respectfully and professionally. While none of the accusations being leveled at me are true, I wholeheartedly support all people who feel they are being mistreated come forward and speak to human resources and those in charge. We have witnessed so much bravery from those speaking out recently, but I will just as boldly protect myself and my family from those seeking to tarnish my good name. I cannot let these people in particular denigrate me while harming the message of thousands of women and others who have suffered and continue to suffer.”