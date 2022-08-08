Sam Asghari Says Britney Spears’ Kids Should Be ‘Proud’ Of, Not ‘Embarrassed’ By Her Sexy Photos

Sam Asghari is not happy and he wants the world to know it. After a rare interview with Kevin Federline surfaced over the weekend, Britney Spears and her new husband took to social media to clap back. Kevin claimed that the two sons he shares with Britney —Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15 — don’t want to see her because they’re embarrassed by her racy social media photos and video, but she has since said that’s not true. Sam also defended his wife, and then, on Monday, Aug. 8, Sam posted a new message, saying that “even if there was truth to [Britney’s] kids being ashamed” of her, it “wouldn’t be the first teenagers [to be embarrassed] of their parents at one point.”

“Eventually, if not already, [the boys] will realize their mother’s choices are harmless and an expression of newly found freedom,” he said in his new Instagram message, referencing her many topless pictures and videos on Instagram. “There is nothing to be embarrassed about — just lots of things to be proud of.”

Britney and Kevin began dating during her Onyx Hotel Tour in 2004, where Kevin worked with the Crossroads star as a dancer. They were married by October of that year, just months after her 55-hour marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander. They later welcomed their two sons in Sept. 2005 and Sept. 2006, before announcing their split shortly after Jayden’s birth.

Kevin has since moved on with wife Victoria Prince, whom he shares daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8 with. He is also a dad to kids Kori, 20, and Kaleb, 18, with his ex Shar Jackson.