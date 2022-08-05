‘RHOA’ Preview: Ralph Reveals To Drew Why He Won’t Legally Adopt Her Son

Drew Sidora has an open and honest discussion with her husband Ralph Pittman about their family in the Aug. 7 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. In HollywoodLife‘s EXCLUSIVE preview, Drew sits down with her spouse to talk about her 11-year-old son Josiah. Drew wants Ralph to adopt Josiah, who was born in 2011 from a previous relationship. But Ralph changed his mind about becoming Josiah’s legal parent — and that hasn’t sat well with Drew.

“Ralph told my mom and I that he was definitely going to adopt Josiah,” Drew tells the viewers in a confessional scene. “And then he laid it on me out of nowhere that he spoke with Josiah’s biological father, and because he would not like that, he made the decision to not adopt Josiah.”

Ralph, who has two kids (son Machai, 7, and daughter Aniya, 4) with Drew, explains to the Step Up actress how his conversation with Josiah’s father changed everything. “After talking to him, I thought about my father and the things I went through,” he says. “This adoption is just a piece of paper.”

Still, Drew isn’t pleased with what her husband of eight years has to say. In a confessional, she says she’s “confused” that Ralph is backtracking on adopting Josiah, but is writing a book about being a step-parent. “I just don’t know why his mind has changed or why the back and forth. It’s heartbreaking,” Drew admits.

Drew and Ralph’s marital struggles have played out on Season 14 of RHOA. The two clashed over Ralph’s problematic assistant during a romantic dinner on the May 8 episode. They also had to deal with Drew’s assistant Anthony spreading a rumor that Ralph is gay. The married duo have made it through that drama, but it’s unclear where they stand now about Josiah’s adoption. The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8PM ET on Bravo.