Josh Brolin, 54, Works Out Shirtless & Takes Ice Cold Bath As He Preps For ‘Dune 2’

Josh Brolin's prep for 'Dune: Part Two' has begun. The actor did push ups and squats in a sauna, took a dip in an ice bath, and more, in a new video.

By:
August 5, 2022 10:19AM EDT
Josh Brolin
View gallery
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine, his personal live-in trainer Austin Pohlen, and his bodyguard walk to the gym in Miami. The Maroon 5 singer went shirtless to beat the Florida heat wearing a pair of neon shorts and showing off a bit of his Calvins! Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBCH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chris Pine has an issue with his Vespa while filming shirtless for his next project 'Poolman' in Downtown Los Angeles. In Poolman, Pine will play Darren Barrenman, whom Deadline previously described as "a hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles and crashing city council meetings with his neighbors Jack and Diane. Pictured: Chris Pine BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Andrew Garfield peels off his wetsuit midway revealing his fit form as he is spotted surfing in LA amid reports actor has inked Multi-Movie MCU Deal. The actor joked about retiring back in April to later clarify "'I've been working hard and I've been loving the work that I'm doing, but also, I need to take a month or so. A month of a break, maybe two'' he told Joy Behar on the View. Pictured: Andrew Garfield BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: apples / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Josh Brolin, 54, gave his fans a glimpse at his preparation for the upcoming Dune sequel. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday, August 4 and shared a video of his “morning warm up.” Josh’s workout is no joke: it involves several strenuous exercises in a sauna, followed by a “cold plunge” into an ice bath, and then cardio and core exercises. This guy is fully dedicated to the job!

At the start of the video, Josh is doing squats and pushups while shirtless in an outdoor sauna inside a cabin. Then, he exits the sauna and goes into a gray ice bath where he moans over the chilling temperature. A ton of water comes out of the tub as Josh sits in it to cool off his body. According to Josh’s post, the ice bath is at 36 degrees.

The Avengers: Endgame star detailed his full workout in his caption. He does a half hour of 20 squats, 20 dips, and 20 pushups in the sauna which is set to 225 degrees. Next he takes a plunge into the 36 degrees ice bath for five minutes. He ends the morning with a 25 minute cardio and core workout “without rest.” Josh also shared that he consumes “tons and tons of spice,” which is a reference to the sci-fi film.

Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin (Photo: © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Josh is set to reprise his role as Gurney Halleck in Dune: Part Two, which has begun filming and will be released in theaters on November 17, 2023. Gurney is the weapons master of House Atreides and a mentor to Paul Atreides, who is played by Timothee Chalamet. Dune, which is based on Frank Herbert‘s 1965 novel, takes place in the future and follows Paul as his family is thrust into a war for the desert planet Arrakis.

Timothee, as well as Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem will also return alongside Josh for Dune 2. Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Lea Seydoux are joining the franchise as new characters. The first film won six Academy Awards and was nominated for Best Picture.

More From Our Partners

ad