Jane Fonda, 84, Works Out In Sleek Outfit In New H&M Campaign Video

Jane Fonda is the queen of workouts, especially since her 1982 workout routine, Jane Fonda’s Workout, was released, and she proved that in a new H&M campaign. The 84-year-old starred in the video wearing a black and white patterned tracksuit featuring a crop top and high-waisted joggers.

Jane posted a slideshow to her Instagram with the caption, “From workout videos to marches, movement in all its forms has been such a big part of my life. Which is why I’m so excited about joining the @hm_move team. Together we’re on a mission to get the whole world and everybody moving. #HoweverYouMove #HMmove @hm”

In the video, Jane rocked a long-sleeve, high-neck black crop top with a white link pattern all over it. The cropped sweater had a thick black elastic waistband and she threw on a pair of matching high-waisted joggers with it. Jane accessorized her look with a pair of simple black slip-on sneakers and gold hoop earrings.

Jane narrates the video saying, “I’m Jane Fonda, actor, activist and forever mover. Being a mover has made it possible for me to stay fit and healthy throughout my life. We should always be trying to move and grow. Being part of this movement for movement makes a lot of sense for me because it’s important that no matter who you are, where you are, how old or young you are, you move.”

Not only did Jane look fabulous in her sleek outfit, but she also showed off her impressive exercise moves. She stood straight up with one hand on her leg and the other above her head as she pulsed over her head on one side. After that, she started to do alternating knee lifts and then she danced around set gracefully and happily.