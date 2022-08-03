‘MAFS’ Preview: Mitch Confesses He’s Not Feeling That ‘Physical Spark’ With Krysten

Mitch has found himself in quite a predicament when it comes to his marriage. He calls his brother, Matt, for advice regarding his feelings for Krysten in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 3 episode of Married At First Sight.

“I’m just putting so much tremendous pressure on myself because everything on paper adds up,” Mitch explains. “I can see why the experts matched us, the compatibility, the life goals. She’s definitely like an awesome person, and I’m like really enjoying getting to know her, but I’m just kind of not feeling that physical spark.”

Mitch wishes he was attracted to Krysten physically. He wants this to work with Krysten. “I gotta be true to my vows and to myself and to her, as my wife,” he tells his brother.

Matt tells Mitch that he can still follow through with his vows while being honest with himself and Krysten. Matt mentions that this doesn’t mean he’ll never develop feelings for Krysten. These things take time.

“There’s nothing wrong with her. She’s actually a pretty amazing person,” Mitch adds. Matt knows that Mitch doesn’t want to hurt Krysten. However, honesty is truly the best policy. “I think you’re gonna need to have some kind of a chat with her,” Matt says.

Mitch begins to tear up and cry. This is definitely difficult for him. He doesn’t want anyone to get hurt here, but happiness is on the line.

In a previous episode, Krysten opened up to Mitch’s family about how she was ready to settle down. “It just has not been a good journey, so I was looking forward to finding someone who wanted a serious relationship and who didn’t want to play games,” Krysten said. At the time, Matt admitted Mitch “feels a lot of pressure” and is “super overwhelmed” by the experience so far. Married At First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.