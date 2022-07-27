‘Married At First Sight’ Preview: Mitch’s Family Warns Krysten He Can ‘Lash Out’

Krysten sits down with Mitch’s family to gauge how they’re feeling about everything. They really want to know Krysten’s “intentions” with Mitch in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 27 episode of Married At First Sight.

“I have tried. You know, I’m 32. I’ve been dating since college, and I’ve tried the traditional route,” Krysten explains. “And gosh, it’s been 12 years of that, since I was 20. It’s just very different now. It’s very superficial. It’s based on lying. It just has not been a good journey, so I was looking forward to finding someone who wanted a serious relationship and who didn’t want to play games.”

Krysten stresses that she just wants to make Mitch “feel as comfortable as possible,” which is a relief for Mitch’s family. “I can tell he feels super overwhelmed. I think he feels a lot of pressure. He’s such a rebel. He doesn’t do what everybody wants him to do,” Mitch’s brother, Matt, says.

View Related Gallery 'MAFS' Season 15 Couples: See The Photos Of The New Cast

Mitch’s sister-in-law, Stephanie, has a bit of a different view of Mitch. “Mitch and I butted heads for a while. We’re very different types of people. He’ll lash out or say something that maybe feels a little hurtful, but it’s mostly I think just his pride that gets the better of him sometimes,” she admits.

Mitch’s mom, Bonnie, chimes in that her son is “honest and sometimes he can be brutally honest.” Matt says that he’s “worried” Mitch will hurt Krysten’s feelings.

“I just hope that you guys can just keep working through things and can forgive each other for whatever happens in the early days,” Matt adds.

Krysten was once engaged and nearly got married. Since then, she’s struggled to find a connection with someone. Mitch hasn’t loved the idea of long-term relationships, but he hopes that Married At First Sight can change his mind. Married At First Sight season 15 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.