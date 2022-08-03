Iman Shumpert Reportedly Arrested For Felony Weed Possession: See Mugshot Photo

Iman Shumpert has been arrested. The former NBA star, 32, was reportedly found with a “sizeable” amount of marijuana while traveling through the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday, July 30, per PEOPLE. The outlet also published his mugshot on Wednesday, August 3, which can be seen below. The cannabis was found in his backpack by TSA screeners at security, who reported a “green leafy substance” to police. Authorities then responded at approximately 2:40 p.m, confirming 6.12 ounces of marijuana was present after running an on-site mobile test. The Brooklyn Nets player also admitted to possessing marijuana before being placed under arrest and transported to the airport jail, per the publication.

HollywoodLife has reached out to his reps and the Dallas Police Department for comment. Shumpert, who is married to Teyana Taylor and shares kids Iman, 6, and Rue Rose, 1, with her, was flying to Los Angeles via Delta Airlines at 3:00 p.m. During a conversation with officers, Iman also said that he was concerned about missing the flight a visit with his daughter. He was then informed he would not be making his flight. Cops also made the claim that the Dancing With The Stars alum had 14 nine mm rounds in his bag along with a Glock magazine, but no actual gun.

As marijuana possession is a “State Jail Felony,” the Berwyn, Illinois native is facing up to two years in jail and a hefty $10,000 fine should he be convicted.

Iman made his NBA debut in 2011 at the age of 21 when he played for the New York Knicks, where he stayed for four seasons. He then moved over to the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015 – 2018 before short spurts with the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets. Shumpert most recently joined the Brooklyn nets in 2019, and again for a short 10-day contract in 2021. He has since retired from professional basketball.

In his personal life, he went public with Teyana in 2014, and the two welcomed their first child just a year later. The couple married in 2017, and later starred in reality series We Got Love Teyana & Iman.