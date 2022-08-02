Jordan Fisher Reveals He & His Wife Are ‘Already Talking About’ More Kids 2 Months After Welcoming Son Riley

Jordan Fisher and his wife Ellie Woods are basking all things being a new parent brings — diaper changes, late nights, early mornings, and beyond. The pair welcomed their song Riley to the world in June and in a new interview with HollywoodLife.com, the Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between star revealed that he and Ellie are “already talking about” adding more kids to the family! “We’ve already talked about it! We are taking our time obviously and we are getting to know Riley. We’re thrilled to have some really great first experiences and things with him,” Jordan told HL. “But yeah, we definitely want more and when the time is right, we’ll make that happen!”

Ellie welcomed hers and Jordan’s first child together on Tuesday, June 7, at 4:20 p.m, which they announced via Instagram. “What a journey this has been. we’re so incredibly blessed to finally meet our first born,” the couple captioned a sweet video featuring photos throughout Ellie’s pregnancy as well as a few pictures of baby Riley. Jordan also shared the exciting news of their baby boy’s arrival on Twitter Wednesday, writing, “i’m a dad.”

He went on the gush to HL about all of the amazing moments he’s experienced in his first few weeks as a dad. “I think that the biggest surprise for me has been seeing the shock in people’s eyes when me as a dad is comfortable doing all of the things that I’m comfortable with,” he admitted. “I change him, and feed him and carry him…I’m comfortable with my baby, my boy.”

Jordan continued, “Beyond that, I think that falling in love with him more and more every day is the thing that no one tells you about you meeting him. Somehow, every day, you fall more and more in love with that baby and everything they do is the most incredible thing that you’ve ever seen in your life.”

Since becoming a new dad, the DWTS mirror ball winner decided to partner with the American Optometric Association (AOA) to take control of his eye health. An avid gamer, producer, songwriter and film-watcher, Jordan joined forces with AOA to bring awareness to healthy screen time practices and encourage patients to be seen in person by an AOA doctor of optometry for quality eye care. “I have to take care of my health if I’m going to continue to do my thing and it’s a business decision for me, really, to take control of my eye health,” he explained. “Plus, I’m a dad now. I’ve got a son and we’re going to have more kids, and I want to see everything, I want to be a part of everything, I want to know that I’m not gonna miss out.”

To find Eye Health Guidance for Screen Time and to book an appointment with a local AOA doctor of optometry, visit AOA.org/EyeDeserveMore.