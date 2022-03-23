Jordan Fisher Reveals He’s Most Excited For ‘The Little Things’ Ahead Of Welcoming First Child

Jordan Fisher is so close to fatherhood! The multi-hyphenate opened up to HollywoodLife about how excited he is to become a dad & more!

Jordan Fisher is about to go through some major life changes! The busy star’s wife, Ellie Woods, is about ready to pop and welcome the couple’s first child together. As he prepares to make his debut as a producer and exits a Broadway show, Jordan is stepping into a role he’s never had — a father. “It’s just super exciting!” he gushed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while discussing the latest campaign for Starbucks BAYA Energy. “All of the sudden it’s not just you and your partner anymore! It’s you, your partner, and your kid, together! Your little human that is entirely dependent on you to open their minds, show them the world, expand their horizons and deal with the projectile poop!”

Jordan said he’s looking forward to “coming home from a long trip and hearing ‘Daddy'” and “waking up on Saturday mornings and having breakfast, the small things that make your life, your life.” So sweet! He also admitted that he and Ellie are ready for the “things that come with parenting that people don’t tell you about.” “The awkward conversations, the frustrating moments, the hurt feelings, the crying, siblings arguing, all of those things, to us, it’s just a vibrant healthy house,” Jordan explained. “We always wanted that, so we are starting to put our little tribe together.”

Obviously, Jordan is incredibly good at his job, constantly going from the recording studio, to the movie studio to the Broadway stage and now, behind the camera, as well! “Work life balance is a matter of recognizing that you like what you do you enjoy your work, but you work to live you don’t live to work. That’s a work life balance,” he said. “I love being able to wake up every day and do all the things that I love to do, from being a producer to an actor to a content creator to a business owner to dad, and I love it all.”

Jordan has recently partnered with Starbucks to help the beverage brand usher in their newest foray into energy drinks! Earlier this year, Starbucks launched BAYA™ Energy, a ready-to-drink beverage crafted from caffeine naturally found in coffee fruit, available now where you buy groceries as well as in select Starbucks stores nationwide. To keep the feel-good energy going, the company unveiled The Energy Makers Lab, featuring makers who create and share uplifting content, with actor, singer, dancer and musician Jordan Fisher at the forefront!

“I’m thrilled anytime I get to partner with a company that has a similar mindset to me and how I run my brand and my business. Everything that I do is all about leading with love, respect, positivity and good energy and good vibes, because I just fully believe that whatever you put out, you get back. And that’s the same as all of these creators here that are part of The Energy Makers Lab,” Jordan told HL. “We’ve launched an opportunity for people to use their gifts and use their talents to showcase how they bring good vibes to their community.” Other members of The Energy Makers Lab include creator Cache Bunny, Justin Vibes and Lauren Hom.