Tamar Braxton Twerks To Beyonce’s New Music While Having Fun In A Car: Video

Tamar Braxton took to the backseat of a car on Friday, July 29, to jam to Beyonce‘s new music! The 45-year-old songstress and sister of Toni Braxton was seen in the video rocking a black short sleeved crop top, with matching black skintight shorts, while sitting in a car. She wore her hair down and accessorized with hoop earrings and a chain belt around her waist. Beyonce’s “Virgo’s Groove” was playing, and the reality TV personality just couldn’t help but turn around and playfully twerk — right there in the car! Tamar tagged her fellow singer in the post. The song is number nine on Bey’s hotly anticipated new album, Renaissance.

Many of Tamar’s 5.3 million followers definitely approved. “Tamar Estine you play entirely too much,” reacted one follower, alongside a row of laughing emojis, while another commented, “And why do you look so YOUNG? what is this potion you’re drinking. You look like you’re 21!” “That’s how ‘Church Girl’ had me feeling,” wrote another follower, referencing another track on Renaissance. “The body though!” wrote another. “You sooooooooo wild Tay!!! That’s why I love you!” reacted a fan.

Others were more interested in how Bey’s tunes might inspire Tamar! “WHERE IS YOUR ALBUMM?” wrote a curious follower, while another commented, “TAMAR WHEN IS YOUR NEXT ALBUM?” The self-described “winner” and “manifester” hasn’t had an easy year. Another sister, Traci Braxton, died in March at the age of just 50 after a long battle with cancer. And in November, she suffered a home invasion and robbery.

In an April post, Tamar opened up via Instagram, reflecting on her 45th birthday and the tragedy that befell her family. “March is usually the BEST month of the year for me, and although this year’s has been some real bullsht… I have a few wins as well,” she wrote alongside a sweet birthday video taken at a restaurant. “And that’s because of the AMAZING friends that God has placed in my life. I have literally felt like I’ve been underwater.”