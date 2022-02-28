Tamar Braxton Rocks Sexy White Lingerie Ahead OF 45th Birthday: ‘I Will Love All Of Me’

Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to share a new eye-catching video of herself that she called ‘a thirst trap’ and proudly revealed she’ll be posting ‘self love’ posts for the next 16 days.

Tamar Braxton, 44, is flaunting her confidence in her latest social media video! The singer shared a clip of herself rocking a white bra and panties lingerie set while standing and filming herself in a mirror. She also wore thick hoop earrings and a watch and bracelets on one wrist as she put her hand on her hip and posed while looking gorgeous.

“Some of y’all will say this is a thirst trap! And you’re right! But the attention I’m seeking is for MYSELF to MYSELF! This is me in all of my SELFLOVE GLORY!!” Tamar captioned the video.

“I will not hide my scars, I will not be ashamed of my past, my flaws, or my body!!” she added. “I will love ALL of me just as I am! Get ready for all the self love posts for 16 days all the way up to #sttamarsday🎉👑 I’m on the road to 45ine❤️✨”

Tamar’s memorable video received a lot of responses from fans who praised her for her self-love and beauty. “Self love is the best love,” one fan wrote while another shared that she looked “great” in the post. “You look amazing!” a third fan exclaimed before a fourth wrote, “Wow wow. Thought u was 39. Great genes. Stay unstoppable.”

Tamar’s confidence comes on the heels of her 45th birthday on March 17. Although the talented star has been through a lot over the past couple of years, she seems to be bouncing back nicely with new music and more as she continues to try and inspire others. She also often shares pics and videos of her and her family, including her sisters to gush over the love and bond she has with them.

Back in 2020, Tamar opened up about her struggles, which included a hospitalization, feuds with family members, and a persona on the reality show Braxton Family Values, in an interview with HelloBeautiful.

“You know my story from watching my show. It’s been a long hard road for people to understand that television is television and who you are in your true life is another thing, but the responsibility is ultimately mine to try to be the best example that I can be whenever I am seen or portrayed,” she told the outlet. “I would like to say the story is never over. There is always time to change your narrative. You don’t like who you are, you don’t like what you’re doing. If you don’t like the people you are around, if you don’t like what you do for a living then change it and get better – change the narrative.”