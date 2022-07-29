JoJo Siwa Claims Candace Cameron Bure Left Out Details From Their Call In Apology Video

The never-ending drama between JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure got another shot in the arm today, when JoJo revealed that the Full House star allegedly failed to produce important details of their phone conversation. JoJo said that Candace did call her with an apology after the spat went public, but that she “didn’t share all the details of the meeting” in her Instagram video addressing the situation.
“We did speak on the phone,” she said in a video obtained by Page Six. “She shared that in her [Instagram video],” the 19-year-old YouTube star said on Thursday, July 28. The public feud began when the former Dance Moms icon took to TikTok in a July 24 video to roast Candace over a years-old snub. Apparently, 11-year-old JoJo asked for an autograph, which the sitcom star declined to do — then proceeded to give autographs to other children.
JoJo’s blink-and-you-miss it diss was a simple video in which she revealed who the “rudest” celebrity she’d ever met was, and it put Candace, 46, in the hot seat. “It was at the after party that she didn’t wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that,” she said, per Page Six. “But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids. And that’s what made me really upset.”
JoJo continued, saying that it “always stuck with” her. “When you’re little and somebody says something to you, and you just never forget it as long as you live — I think we’ve all had that moment — and I feel like this was that moment for me,” she said. Still, the singer did acknowledge that they had a “positive” call about the whole thing. “We had about a 10-minute conversation, and it was sweet,” JoJo said. “She apologized, and we talked. It was cool. It was nice.”
Candace previously responded via Instagram in a good-natured Instagram, disclosing that she “immediately” attempted to reach JoJo when the TikTok video went viral. “I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn’t take a picture with you!” Candace said in the July 27 video post. “I feel crummy. JoJo, I’m so sorry!”