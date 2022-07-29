Colton Underwood Straddles Fiance Jordan C. Brown While Boating In France: Photos

Love is in the air! Colton Underwood took his red-hot romance with fiancé Jordan C. Brown across the pond where they enjoyed a European getaway for their summer vacation. The former Bachelor star posted a slew of adorable snaps of the couple taking in the sights, sounds and each other on Friday, July 29.

In one photo, Colton has his arms wrapped around his political strategist beau, who is placing a sweet kiss on Colton’s cheek. Another pic has the couple lounging on a yacht in their swimsuits as they straddle each other. Yet another shot shows the couple getting cozy as they pose in front of a gorgeous backdrop in France. Too cute!

Back in December 2021, Colton revealed to the world he had found love with Jordan via an Instagram post, after coming out as gay in April of that same year. The couple had been dating since the summer, but didn’t make it official until Colton’s social media share. Then in February, the former football player announced the couple were ready to walk down the aisle together!

“After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,” Colton said in a statement to People. “I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.” The reality star added, “I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”

As for the upcoming wedding, Colton revealed what he and Jordan were leaning towards during an Amazon Live session. “That aspect of our relationship and our engagement and even, you know, our wedding, when it comes time to plan that, we’re going to be doing it, hopefully, in a nontraditional fun, weird way,” he explained, per Page Six. “It’s going to be authentic to us instead of trying to fit into some mold.”