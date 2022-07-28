Catelynn Lowell Defends Amber Portwood After She Loses Custody Of Son: ‘Undeserved’

Amber Portwood, 32, lost custody of her 4-year-old son Jack on Thursday, July 27, and it only took a day for fellow Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell to come to her defense. “I love you. I’m so sorry that this is happening and SO undeserved,” Catelynn 30, responded via Instagram on a July 28 post by Amber. “He [Jack] needs you in his life and what they decided is so wrong on so many levels. YOU (know) ur truth and all the hard work you have done. DONT let ANYONE make you think differently! I’m here for you forever and always.”

Amber’s original post read, “I’m devastated and heartbroken by this outcome. I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationship with my children. While I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and issues with mental health, a person should have a chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their issues from the past. People who’ve done therapy, and taken classes, and made efforts to change should not continue to be punished for past mistakes. I’ve spent years rebuilding my bridges and did everything that was required of me, including completing 21 negative drug tests and multiple psychological evaluations.”

Amber’s powerful, poignant statement concluded with words of motivation and hope, but called her painful experience “unbearable.” “If your road has not been perfect, but you’ve worked hard to become a better, more stable and caring person today, keep moving forward as I’ll [sic] and never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything. I’ve been living in a nightmare for so long, trying to prove myself. I wouldn’t wish this unbearable pain on any mother or father.”

Amber’s contentious three-year court battle with Jack’s father Andrew Glennon culminated on Thursday with the devastating loss, giving him sole physical and legal custody of the child and clearing the way for Andrew to move Jack to Malibu, California, from Indiana, per The Sun. The former couple, who split back in 2019, have had a rough go of it.

Amber was previously granted a restraining order against her ex to keep him from “interfering with the parenting time” she had with her son. Amber was arrested for domestic battery in July of 2019. Andrew immediately seized on the opportunity to seek an “emergency” hearing to gain sole custody of James, who was just one at the time, and the couple have been locked in the battle since.