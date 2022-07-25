Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter, Dannielynn, 15, Reunites With Janet Jackson At Concert

Janet Jackson met with her biggest fan on Sunday. “After hours of singing, dancing, and sweating through the [Cincinatti Music Festival], we got to hang with [Janet, 56],” Larry Birkhead captioned a photo he posted on July 24. The picture showed Janet posing between Larry, 49, and Dannielynn Birkhead, the 15-year-old daughter of Larry and Anna Nicole Smith. Dannielynn had the biggest smile on her face while she stood next to Janet, who sported a tan jumpsuit following her performance. Dannielynn looked like a young emo-punk rocker with her Dr. Martens and safety-pin gloves.

“[Janet] killed it,” added Larry, who said that the music icon “managed to include all of her hits, sing, and dance in the heat and still find time for two of her fans.” Larry said that he and his daughter had “a great weekend” and remarked, “How cute is Janet?”

This reunion comes almost three months after Dannielynn attended the Barnstable Brown Gala, a Kentucky Derby pre-party, while dressed in one of Janet’s former ensembles. Dannielynn wore a black and white outfit purchased through a charitable auction, and Larry said Janet wore the suit “to the same party in 2003.” The trio took a photo together at the gala, and Dannielynn couldn’t hold back her joy. “Janet was so gracious and complimentary of Dannielynn in her outfit,” Larry captioned the gallery. “She made Dannielynn so happy and even graciously posed for a photo with us.”

View Related Gallery Janet Jackson: See Then & Now Photos Of Iconic Pop Star Through The Years Janet Jackson Hard Rock Jr. Party November 1, 1985: Los Angeles, CA Janet Jackson Hard Rock Jr. Party Photo ® Berliner Studio/BEImages Singer Janet Jackson. Singer Janet Jackson.

Janet was at the 2022 Kentucky Derby to make what would be the first of a series of rare appearances and performances. She was also “blown away when she saw Dannielynn wearing her iconic outfit,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the Kentucky Derby meeting. “She couldn’t believe her eyes, and she thought Dannielynn looked absolutely stunning. Janet felt like it was so meant to be that she ran into them at the derby and thought they couldn’t have been kinder.”

It’s been a summer of reunions for Janet. At the start of July, she met up with her former Good Times costar Kim Fields. Janet portrayed Penny Godon Woods on 48 episodes of the 1970s sitcom, while Kim, 53, played her character “Kim” on a pair of episodes. Kim would later establish her fame as “Tootie” in Diff’rent Strokes, a role she would carry over to The Facts Of Life. Kim also played Regine Hunter on Living Single in the 1990s.