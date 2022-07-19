‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Preview: Aimee Reveals Her ‘Bump Mohawk’ To Dr. Lee

Aimee and her boyfriend, Donald, arrive at Dr. Sandra Lee’s office for Aimee’s appointment. Aimee notices the bumps on her head aren’t covered, so she quickly uses the car window to try and cover them in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 20 episode of Dr. Pimple Popper.

The 33-year-old has various bumps all over her head that she calls a “bump mohawk.” She began noticing them around high school, and they continued to grow.

“My bumps have made me pretty paranoid. I just feel like it’s my biggest secret. I don’t know what it’s like to be able to, like, not have to hide anything, to be really open,” Aimee says as she begins to cry. “I want to tell my friends. I want to be able to go places and not have to be scared of hiding things from people.”

View Related Gallery Dr. Sandra Lee: Photos Of The 'Dr. Pimple Popper' Star Sandra Lee, Dr. Pimple Popper Critics' Choice Real TV Awards, Roaming Arrivals, The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Jun 2019 Dr. Sandra Lee arrives at a special screening of "Introducing, Selma Blair", at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles Special Screening of "Introducing, Selma Blair", Los Angeles, United States - 14 Oct 2021

Aimee and Donald have been together for about 10 years now. “He’s very sweet and supportive about my bumps. And when we do go out in public, he’ll let me know if he sees one popping out,” Aimee says.

Aimee and Donald meet with Dr. Lee, and Aimee admits that she’s really never seen any doctors for her bumps before. She went to the emergency room one time because one popped open. But other than that, Aimee’s just lived with the bumps. Aimee admits there’s a new growth on her head.

Related Link Related: Shauna Rae: 5 Things To Know About The TLC Star Who Is 22 But Looks 8 Years Old

Dr. Lee points out that when a cyst ruptures under the skin, the “contents can be released” but the cyst sac wall is still there. When it grows up again, it can take on a “different shape.” This can allow the cyst to really have “adhesions, scar tissue, and be stuck there, and be much more difficult to remove.” Dr. Pimple Popper airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.