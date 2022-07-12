‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Preview: Dr. Lee Is Stunned By A Man’s ‘Big’ Lipoma In A Cheeky Place

In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 13 episode of Dr. Pimple Popper, a patient from Hawaii comes to Dr. Sandra Lee for help. “I got a lipoma on my butt,” the patient says. He admits he’s had the lipoma for about 5 years.

He stands up and shows Dr. Lee what’s going on with his backside. The patient says he’s seen a couple of doctors about it. The doctors have only given him pills that they claimed would make it go away.

Dr. Lee isn’t ruling out removing the lipoma, but she has to see it before she can decide. Before heading inside, the patient is clearly crushing on Dr. Lee. He says she’s “better-looking in person.”

After making their way inside, the patient pulls down his pants to reveal his butt lipoma. “It is big. I do like the fact that it’s not stuck to you,” Dr. Lee says as she investigates. Dr. Lee thinks she can remove the lipoma.

“This bump is really big. It’s like the big island of butt lipomas,” Dr. Lee admits. However, she thinks the lipoma may be able to “pop out easily” because the patient is “so thin.” Here’s hoping!

The all-new season of Dr. Pimple Popper features never-before-seen cases. Dr. Lee admits at one point that she’s never “seen anything like” a particular case she takes on.

The official synopsis for the season reads: “This season, Dr. Pimple Popper goes where no pops have gone before–into the unknown. Dr. Lee has no fear as she jumps in scalpel-first to tackle head-covering inflamed lumps, stubborn lifelong rashes covering the patient’s entire body, and even a set of huge turtle-shell-textured masses that just MIGHT be the world’s largest-ever genital warts — or something worse. From thousands of extreme, arm-covering xanthomas, to fuzzy-jelly-feeling mystery back bumps, Dr. Lee jumps at every new challenge with a smile and a love for her patients and their skin. For those who have lost all hope for any chance at a normal life — Dr. Pimple Popper is here.” Dr. Pimple Popper airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.