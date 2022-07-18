Riley Keough Wears Floral Lingerie While Posing With Friends By The Pool

When it comes to Riley Keough, one thing is for sure – she always manages to look sexy. That’s exactly what the 33-year-old did in a new Instagram post when she rocked white floral lingerie featuring a tiny bra and matching high-rise underwear.

Riley posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “Undies in Montecito, a story by @sweetbabyjamie.” Her bralette and underwear were by Kit Undergarments and she accessorized her look with a tan and black straw beach hat. In one photo, taken from the front, Riley put her toned abs on display, and in the second photo, taken from the back, she showed off her behind in the undies.

Riley is always showing off her fabulous figure in sexy outfits and just the other day she posed with friends while wearing a burnt orange bikini. She rocked a super tiny triangle top with matching high-rise bottoms and a floppy tan beach hat.

Aside from this look, she was recently vacationing in Marrakech when she wore a V-neck white T-shirt tucked into a pair of high-waisted, black and white striped shorts with a thick elastic band around her waist. She accessorized her outfit with a tan and neon yellow straw visor and a Louis Vuitton purse.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she attended a Louis Vuitton event in Marrakech when she wore a boxy black crop top with a diamond-lined neckline. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display and she styled the top with a high-waisted, sheer black lace maxi skirt. The skirt was see-through, showing off her black underwear and bare legs underneath.

A thick black leather and silver grommet belt was situated around her waist and she topped her look off with a diamond bracelet and dangling diamond earrings.