Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, Stuns In Sheer Black Dress On Vacation With Michael Douglas & Kids

Talk about star power! All eyes were on Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, while she was in Cannes, Frances for a very chic wedding on Sunday, July 16, 2022. The Welsh stunner was a vision as she arrived at the wedding of Olympic snowboarder Scotty James and socialite Chloe Stroll with husband Michael Douglas, 77, and their two kids Dylan Douglas, 21, and Carys Douglas, 19, in tow.

Catherine almost stole the show when she joined the festivities. She looked divine donning a sheer black dress with silver stars scattered upon it. The frock featured a low V-neck, batwing sleeves, and a skirt that fell to the floor. Underneath, the Chicago actress sported a sleek black bodysuit, revealing her long, toned legs.

She matched the celestial accents on her gown with a sparkling silver purse and wore espadrille wedges for a coastal feel. Also in the accessory mix was a pair of stunning earrings. Catherine, always glowing, went with a natural beauty look and pinned her raven locks up elegantly.

CANNES, FRANCE - The Legendary Hollywood Actor Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta Jones with their kids enjoy the French sunshine attending the Scotty James and Chloe Stroll's (Lance Stroll billionaire heiress) wedding where they met with Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo

The star wasn’t the only one who was dressed to impress at the power couple’s wedding. Michael looked so dapper besides Catherine. He donned a pale pink button-down without a tie and continued the summery look with white trousers. He looked ready to relax, seen carrying a frosty cocktail at the outdoor gathering. The kids looked great too, with Dylan donning a blue and white shirt with short sleeves and a neat collar. Carys, meanwhile, wore a chic violet dress with a slit up the leg.

There were many VIP guests at the event, which celebrated the union of Aussie Olympian Scotty and Formula 1 heiress/singer-songwriter Chloe. Catherine and family chatted with fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, 71, and his wife Dee Ocleppo, 55.

It seemed quite the relaxing summer break for the star, who recently wrapped shooting on Netflix’s Addams Family reimagining, Wednesday. Catherine will play Morticia Addams in the origin story of everyone’s favorite sinister sister, set to come out later in 2022.