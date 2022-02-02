See Pic

Catherine Zeta-Jones Takes Pic Of Husband Michael Douglas & Their Look-Alike Kids Dylan, 21 & Carys, 18

Michael Douglas happily posed with his handsome son Dylan and gorgeous daughter Carys in front of a breathtaking waterfall.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, took a beautiful photo of the closest people to her in her life and fans are loving it. The actress captured a special moment between her husband Michael Douglas, 77, and their two kids, Dylan, 21, and Carys, 18, as they enjoyed nature and stood in front of a waterfall, and the actor shared it to his Instagram page on Feb. 2. “Good morning 🇩🇲! @carys.douglas @dylan__douglas
📸: @catherinezetajones,” he wrote in the caption.

In the snapshot, Michael is wearing a gray T-shirt and red shorts as he stands in the middle of his kids and has both arms around each of them. Dylan, who is on his left, is wearing a gray and red graphic T-shirt and camouflaged pants and Carys, who is on his right, is wearing an olive green top and black camouflaged shorts.

Once the doting dad shared the rare but incredible pic, his followers quickly took to the comments section to share their positive thoughts. “I know that look of yours Michael…you are as proud as punch to be in the middle of these two 🥰 and so you should be 💫,” one follower wrote while another pointed out that “both” of Michael’s kids has his “smile.”

“So precious!.the girl is exactly as Michael and the Boy as Catherine. STUNNING FAMILY,” a third follower shared and a fourth said the photo was “a beautiful” and “amazing shot.”

Before Michael shared the latest pic Catherine took of him and their kids, the family celebrated Carys’ high school graduation back in May and posed for other epic pics. The thrilled graduate posed with her parents as well as her brother while standing outside of her school with big smiles, and Catherine shared the cute moments to social media. “Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you. 👩‍🎓👩‍🎓👩‍🎓,” the doting mother wrote in her caption. 